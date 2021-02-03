Liverpool return to Anfield aiming to start their unbeaten streak all over again and record three successive league wins when Brighton arrive. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.

The Reds have not been short of talking points over the last week, from recording two victories over Tottenham and West Ham to signing two new centre-backs.

Joel Matip‘s season-ending injury proved to be the major blemish as it leaves Jurgen Klopp with none of the senior centre-backs he started the season with for Brighton’s visit.

But, as ever, this side know how to navigate such obstacles and are likely to do so without either Ben Davies or Ozan Kabak in the XI having only just landed at Anfield.

There is no disputing how important a win here is, however, as Liverpool look to keep Man City within striking distance and recent clashes bode well for the Reds.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 12 clashes with the Seagulls, winning 10 of those meetings home and away – so can it become 13 by night’s end to take the season’s points tally to 43?

The match gets underway at 8.15pm (GMT) – or 3.15pm in New York, 12.15pm in Los Angeles, 7.15am (Thursday) in Sydney, 12.15am (Thursday) in Dubai and 11.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brighton is one of three live Reds games on BT Sport in the next month, with the Reds’ trips to Leicester City (Feb 13) and RB Leipzig (Feb 16) also live across BT Sport channels. All are available to watch on BT Sport live online here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brighton is being shown live on NBCSN in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Brighton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

