Trent Alexander-Arnold has not been selected for England’s March World Cup qualifiers in a boost for Liverpool after a taxing season to date.

It means no Red has been selected to represent England this month with Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez both injured and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain still on the periphery at Anfield.

For the right-back, it will come as a timely break from continuous action which has seen him play the fifth-most minutes under Jurgen Klopp this season, with 2845 minutes under his belt.

With the manager having stressed last summer that neither Trent nor Andy Robertson could “play every season 50-something games” as it “would limit their careers,” the break will come as a welcome one for those of the Liverpool persuasion.

It is the second successive international break the No. 66 has missed after a calf injury saw him ruled out of England’s November fixture list.

It is form this time around that has ensured his name was not on Gareth Southgate’s team list, with the Three Lions boss citing a competition of places and a drop in output.

“There’s some areas where we have incredible competition and Trent is unfortunate,” Southgate said, with Chelsea‘s Reece James and Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier preferred.

“I don’t think he’s played at the level he’s been at during the last few years. He’s a big talent and I’m sure he will play a big role for England in the future.”

While the right-back’s form has not been at its frightening best in 2020/21, he has experienced a resurgence of late and it is England’s loss.

With Liverpool not to return to action until April 4, at Arsenal, each player is set to be handed up to a week off before preparing for the Premier League and Champions League run-in.

Trent will not be the only senior player to remain on Merseyside throughout the rest of March, with the Brazilian contingent staying back after the South American fixtures were cancelled.