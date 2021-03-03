Liverpool are preparing for a crucial top-four clash against Chelsea on Thursday and the Reds have one up on the Blues in the transfer rumours, at least.

Klopp to keep overseas stars on Merseyside

Travel corridors, quarantines, red zones, flight bans…Jurgen Klopp has a plan to solve all these problems during the upcoming international break.

Ignore the call-ups.

The boss was asked in his pre-Chelsea presser about the likes of Jota and the Brazilian boys heading off to nations which would mean a 10-day isolation upon their return and his answer was pretty clear: clubs have to come first.

Klopp acknowledged that it’s a time when not everybody can be kept happy but says the salaries are paid by clubs and so they will have to be put first on this occasion, with FAs making do with whoever else they can call up instead.

FIFA have given an exemption to the usual rules, so any player facing five days or more in quarantine after internationals simply don’t have to go this time.

All-in for Erling Haaland?

There are few teams on the planet who could realistically sign Erling Haaland, but the Reds do appear to be one of them.

The Dortmund striker may be on the move this summer and rumours are cranking up about the clubs who want to land him, with Bild’s head of footy saying Liverpool are one of four Premier League clubs who are “particularly interested” in him.

United, City and Chelsea are the predictable trio to rival domestically, though other reports have suggested Chelsea aren’t the right profile that Haaland will want, leaving them “little chance” of doing the deal.

He averages a goal every 85 minutes of play this season across all competitions, which is pretty ludicrous, including eight in five matches in the Champions League.

Hands up who is keen to offer some internal organs for sale on the black market to raise the necessary transfer kitty, then?

Operation Anfield Exercise

Right boys, the Thursday mission is clear: You’re at home. Win the game.

Quickfire LFC news

Ozan Kabak says he has been taking some tips from his hero Van Dijk (TIA)

Former Reds coach Michael Beale is now assistant to Steven Gerrard and has spoken about what the Rangers boss must do to have a Liverpool return in his future (SW)

St. Pat’s are impressed by on-loan Vitezslav Jaros so far and he’s likely to be the No. 1 to start the season (Irish Times)

And you can see all of Klopp’s pre-Chelsea presser right here as always (TIA)

Around the Prem

Varane is off to United in the summer says today’s rumours. That new Real Madrid contract is getting bigger by the day says us (MEN)

Chelsea will go for a third new goalkeeper in four seasons by bidding for Donnarumma if he doesn’t sign a new deal with Milan. Sounds unusually unhopeful, considering he’ll be out of contract if he doesn’t do so (Eurosport)

Rio Ferdinand shows his potential to be a future director of football by saying Man United must go all out to sign either one of Mbappe or Haaland. BOLD, Rio, bold. (Mirror)

And Arsenal have hammered a big old nail in the career coffin of Alex Lacazette by enquiring for Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard (f.l)

Stupid (non-)rumour of the day

“Aston Villa are unsure whether to pursue a permanent move for on-loan Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, with boss Dean Smith not convinced the 27-year-old Englishman is worth the Blues’ £35m asking price.”

Not even going to link to this absurd non-story. But the cover-all-the-bases rumour-mongering employed by certain non-professional websites masquerading as having insider info is nothing more than lies and ineptitude.

Tweet of the day

Just thought i’d let you all know that Harvey Elliott has now equalled Jack Grealish’ best Championship season in terms of G/A, it’s February, he’s 17. pic.twitter.com/IyJUE6tPgv — ? (@Ifcharry) February 25, 2021

