The Liverpool Mishmash poster intricately depicts the entire history of the club in one incredible image, a labour of love from artist Alex Bennett.

From the first-ever team in 1892 to the Premier League title in 2020 and all the moments in between, the unique piece of artwork brilliantly captures the long and illustrious history of Liverpool Football Club.

It was the brainchild of Bennett, who put in over 2,000 hours of work across a number of years to achieve the final product with an outstanding level of detail.

Not only is it visually pleasing, but it’s also an engaging piece of artwork that encourages discussion and invites countless hours of discovery – much like a ‘Where’s Wally?’

“What I’ve tried to do is depict the entire history of the club, as hard as that is, within one image,” Alex told This Is Anfield.

“I’ve gone through every decade, I’ve started with the first-ever club photo and I’ve gone right through the bleak years, the good periods and the unbelievably good periods.

“It is what it says on the tin, it is a mishmash of the club and its rich history.

“I’m a child of the 1980s and I absolutely loved ‘Where’s Wally’ and football. I had the idea to create a Mishmash poster when I was about ten and tried it when I was 15, but without it being layered. It was an absolute mess!”

From Bruce Grobbelaar’s spaghetti legs and Steven Gerrard kissing the camera at Old Trafford to Divock Origi receiving a kiss – there are countless nostalgic moments for every generation.

And Jamie Carragher’s “No one wants to grow up to be a Gary Neville!” was a particular highlight for the former defender himself.

“Carragher is in it, a lot. From his celebrations with his shin pads off at AC Milan, right at the start of his career through to his final shot that hit the woodwork against QPR,” Alex added.

“There are so many iconic memories of just one player, Gerrard is the same so is Keegan. I mean, you could fill it with 50 Klopp’s just for some of the crazy stuff he’s done.”

It’s been nothing short of a labour of love and the feedback for the piece has been nothing short of “unbelievable.”

“It’s not just Scousers, you’ve got worldwide fans and it’s unbelievable the amount of attention it gets,” Alex said. “I’ve had emails off Ghanaians and people in Greenland buying them.

“It’s just unbelievable how far these things can travel when they get going.”

Alex and the Mishmash were recently featured in the Reds’ matchday programme against Everton and if you keep your eyes peeled you will also find it in Liverpool FC’s March magazine.

The Liverpool Mishmash is a unique piece to have and you do not want to miss out!