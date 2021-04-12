Liverpool legends Jamie Carragher, Robbie Fowler and Phil Thompson will headline an event to mark 20 years since the 2000/01 treble-cup winning season this May.

The show will be live-streamed to supporters around the world on May 26 and will honour the late Gerard Houllier.

Organised by Bootroom Productions, in association with Carragher’s 23 Foundation, there will also be music from Jamie Webster, the Red Rum Club, and Marc Kenny.

The event itself will take place at the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool and should provide one of the first opportunities for supporters to gather since lockdown restrictions, tickets though will be very limited and therefore the event will be shown live across the world for fans from anywhere to attend and be part of the night.

Hosted by LFCTV presenter Peter McDowall, Fowler, Carragher and Thompson will share stories from behind-the-scenes during a campaign that saw Liverpool play every single game possible, winning three domestic cups and securing Champions League qualification for the first time on the final day of the season.

It was one of the most unique and memorable seasons in Liverpool’s incredible history – all led by Gerard Houllier.

“It couldn’t have happened without Gerard Houllier, without his input which was sensational,” says Thompson. “His life should be celebrated, his time at Liverpool should be celebrated.

“What we achieved in 2001 was phenomenal and this is a tribute to one of the great managers.”

“The greatest period of my football life would be the last two months of the season,” says Carragher – who played 58 games in the incredible 63-game campaign.

* Live Event Date: May 26th 2021 7:00pm BST (e-tickets valid for 48 hours to accommodate fans around the world)