Mohamed Salah is one goal shy of setting another Premier League record for Liverpool, and will look to surpass Robbie Fowler and Luis Suarez by doing so against Leeds.

Should Salah score a hat-trick he would become only the third Liverpool player to do so against a team in both league meetings of a season following George Allan against Rotherham United in 1895/96 and Jack Parkinson against Nottingham Forest in 1909/10.

More importantly, if he scores once, Salah would also become the first Liverpool player in Premier League history to score 20 goals in a season for a third time.

Only Fowler and Suarez have achieved the feat twice.

Four in a row?

Liverpool have kept three successive away league clean sheets. The last time they recorded four was March 2015 (in a sequence of six).

They are looking to win a fourth successive away league game for the first time since February 2020 (in a sequence of eight).

If they did, the Reds would record a fourth successive league win for the first time this season.

Milner’s return

James Milner has only faced Leeds twice in his career, and never in the league and never at Elland Road.

He played 54 times for Leeds, scoring five times (between 2002 and 2004).

Leeds shored up

Leeds are unbeaten in their last four league games – their longest run of the season.

They have conceded four or more goals on five occasions this season, but in the last seven games they have conceded only six times.

Furthermore, they have conceded five goals in the last eight league outings at Elland Road after shipping 13 in the first seven.

Tonight’s referee

Anthony Taylor has issued 58 yellow cards and three reds in 22 Premier League games this season.

This season’s scorers

Leeds: Bamford 14, Dallas 7, Harrison 7, Raphinha 6, Alioski 3, Helder Costa 3, Klich 3, Rodrigo 3, own goals 2, Cooper 1, Struijk 1

Liverpool: Salah 28, Jota 12, Mane 12, Firmino 6, Jones 4, Minamino 4, own goals 4, Wijnaldum 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).