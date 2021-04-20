Reds ‘reconsider’ Super League stance & CB plans latest – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool and the Super League – that’s the story of the week and that’s where 90% of the headlines are on Tuesday…along with the usual couple of transfer rumours, of course.

Reds “reconsider” ESL stance

According to a current poll running on TIA Twitter – vote here if you haven’t! – this should make about 70% of you happy. Or slightly happier, anyway.

Reports out of Germany say the Reds are growing “increasingly doubtful” about pursuing the Super League plans as they are, given the (somehow) “unexpected” wave of anger they are facing.

Apparently they are reconsidering their commitment to the proposals as a result.

Good to see they have their finger on the pulse then – how could they possibly not have foreseen the backlash which has emanated from this?

Truth or not to the reports, this will clearly run for some time yet.

CB almost joined…another still wants to

Remember the good old days of the January transfer window when all we needed to do was sift through 25 centre-backs at the last minute to plug the gaping holes in our defence? Good times.

Updates from two of those: Firstly, Duje Caleta-Car wants to leave Marseille and is hoping the Reds return for his services in summer.

Le10 Sport say he’s among the names who will be sold to raise funds for new boss Jorge Sampaoli, if a decent offer is forthcoming.

Meanwhile, Braga president Antonio Salvador says David Carmo almost joined the Reds in the winter window.

The Portuguese youngster had “a foot and a half at Liverpool” but Braga eventually found a way to keep him – though he has since suffered a terrible ankle injury which leaves him out for the season.

All the Super League stuff…

Let’s start with our lads. Our captain and our manager are predictably playing central roles in the response.

Quickfire LFC news

Gary Mac is disappointed the Reds have gone “too far” with the Super League move and we’re sure many other former players feel the same

The club hierarchy cancelled a staff meeting after full-time last night, which was meant to inform employees of the club about the plans and reasonings behind the breakaway competition

Sadio Mane says he’s working hard to help the team and improve, after breaking his goal drought against Leeds

And the Reds will apparently demand only around €10m to sell Marko Grujic this summer, having wanted double that last year

Around the Prem

Everton call the formation of the Super League “preposterous arrogance” and deride the dozen clubs involved for their greed and self-interest

The Premier League as a whole says it will consider any and all options available to force the dissenting six to giving up their plans

And Spurs have named 29-year-old Ryan Mason as interim boss until the end of the season, replacing Jose Mourinho. His second game in charge will be a cup final!

Tweet of the day

What we’re reading

Hillsborough trial latest: Two South Yorkshire Police officers altered statements to “mask” the force’s failings after the Hillsborough disaster, a court has heard, report BBC. Further details can be found via the link.

The trial is ongoing and please remember not to comment anything online which may prejudice the outcome.

