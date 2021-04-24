Sadio Mane has a hot streak against Newcastle on a day where Liverpool and Mohamed Salah can reach memorable milestones.

Liverpool are one goal short of recording 250 at home in the league under Jurgen Klopp.

They need three goals to record 300 in the league against Newcastle in this their 168th clash. Against only Aston Villa (331) have they ever scored more.

Georide Luck…

The Reds have scored more goals against Newcastle in the Premier League than against any other team (104).

They have also scored two or more in a league meeting at Anfield in 13 of the last 14 clashes with the Geordies.

Liverpool have found the net in 24 consecutive home matches against the Geordies – a Premier League record run, while they scored in 37 of the last 38 in the top-flight at Anfield.

And they’ve won more home games against Newcastle (20) than against any other team in the Premier League era, and taken 64 points from the last possible 75.

A Record & 4 from 4?

Sadio Mane has scored three times in his last three outings against the Magpies.

If he scores at least once today, Mo Salah will also become the first Liverpool player in Premier League history to notch 20 goals in a season for the third time.

Only Robbie Fowler and Luis Suarez have achieved the feat twice.

Not Newcastle’s Happy Hunting Ground

Newcastle do not have a win in the last eight against Liverpool, with Gini Wijnaldum the last player to score in a Newcastle victory.

They have won only twice in their last 47 league visits to Anfield – in back to back visits in the 1988/89 and 1993/94 seasons.

And they have taken just four points at Anfield in the league out of a last possible 72 on offer (four draws, 20 defeats).

Rare Magpies Hot Streak

The Magpies have failed to score in seven of their last 10 away league matches.

And since the goalless draw with Liverpool at the end of December, they have kept just two clean sheets in 18 games in league and cup – both on the road at Everton and West Brom.

But they have won their last two league games (2-1 at Burnley; 3-2 at home to West Ham) and are aiming for a third successive top-flight league victory for the first time since November 2018.

Middle Man

Andre Marriner (West Midlands) – takes charge of a Liverpool vs. Newcastle encounter for the eighth time. He was the ref for last season’s Anfield match that ended 3-1 to the Reds.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 28, Mane 13, Jota 12, Firmino 6, Jones 4, Minamino 4, Own goals 4, Wijnaldum 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1,

Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1

Newcastle: Wilson 10, Almiron 5, Joelinton 5, Lascelles 3, Murphy 3, Saint-Maximin 3, Willock 3, Hendrick 2, Shelvey 2, Own goals 2, Carroll 1, Clark 1, Fraser 1, Gayle 1, Hayden 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).