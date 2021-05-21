21 questions to test your memory of Liverpool’s 2020/21 season!

Liverpool’s 2020/21 season came to a close on a bright note with a third-place finish, but it was anything but a straightforward campaign. But how well do you remember it?

It was a long and tumultuous season for the Reds as injuries took their toll in more ways than one.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side had to dig deep to present themselves with a clean slate next season in both the Premier League and Champions League, but that’s exactly what they did.

The 2020/21 campaign was full of low points but also memorable moments and performances and the shining light was the return to some semblance of normality by the final day.

With the final chapter now concluded of a season like no other, it’s time to test your memory!

21 questions on season 2020/21 – how will you get on?

