Andy Robertson has catapulted his name into the world’s top left-backs since he arrived at Liverpool and he does not want the good times at Anfield to end any time soon.

Arriving as an underrated figure from Hull in 2017, there is now no underappreciating what Robertson brings to the club four years on.

The 27-year-old has been a key pillar for Jurgen Klopp and is the manager’s eighth-most used player at Liverpool, amassing 177 appearances in four seasons.

Robertson’s consistency and reliability were key to the Champions League and Premier League triumphs, assets that also saw him start every league game in 2020/21 – becoming only the ninth Red to do so since 1992.

He has shown no signs of slowing down and the No. 26 has once against expressed that would “love to retire” at Liverpool in an interview with PLZ Soccer, where he was asked about his Reds future and a possible switch to boyhood club Celtic.

“I get asked this question a lot. Look, my aim is to finish at Liverpool, and I’d love to finish at Liverpool, but I know how tough it is to stay at the highest level,” Robertson said.

“I’d love to play for Celtic, but when I was a young boy growing up I always said I would give my best years to Celtic. I don’t want to go there when I’m old and can’t move as much.

“Time will come to make that decision. Just now I’ve still got a good length on my contract, I hope to stay here forever and I hope to retire here.

“But you know if I keep going, I feel fit and I feel healthy just now, but when you get into your 30s things change, but I’d love to retire at this club.”

Robertson’s current deal with Liverpool expires in 2025, when he will be 31 – an age where Liverpool are hesitant to offer long extensions.

But, there are still plenty of years between then and now and with Robertson’s heart safely in Liverpool, he is eying more success with the club.

In front of his mancave adorned with his team and individual honours, Robertson touched on the significance of winning both the Champions League and Premier League.

“I think, usually, for any club winning the Champions League is the top of the mountain winning against all these amazing teams,” Robertson added.

“But when you’re at Liverpool, and the day you sign for Liverpool, you realise how much the fans want the Premier League.

“And being able to give that to the fans was something that is so special. Winning the Champions League was amazing, but the one thing that was different was teams had done it before, we’d won it six times.

“But no other team had won the Premier League, and being able to tick that off for the club and see all the fans react to that was special.

“We’re just gutted we didn’t manage to parade the trophy or lift it in front of the fans.

“But luckily, we’ve got both and I don’t have to decide what one is better! And, hopefully, there’s a couple more to come.”