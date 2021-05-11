Centre-back ‘expected’ to sign & Mane’s “worst” admission – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are biding their time on a centre-back signing – perhaps waiting to see if we make the top four. Two games this week might determine how likely that is, but we’re only playing in one of them.

Time ticking down on Konate confirmation?

It’s maybe the worst-kept secret since the Reds’ five-month pursuit of Virgil van Dijk, but Liverpool would like to sign Ibrahima Konate.

And, according to the most recent reports, we won’t have too long to wait to know one way or another – the Reds should very likely make that move for the Leipzig centre-back.

James Pearce says he ‘expects’ Konate to come in and that “discussions have gone on with the player’s representatives”, though there is no bid as yet to trigger the release clause.

The Athletic journalist says that bid isn’t probable until after the end of the season, and that European competition could still be a factor.

Sadio’s search for form

Hard to not feel sorry for some of the players this year: an interrupted 15 months, loads of injuries, soulless stadiums and a relentless run of games.

Sadio Mane is one of those who has struggled for top gear and for consistency, and the No. 10 says he has left no stone unturned in the quest to find the reason for his drop-off.

He doesn’t beat around the bush either when discussing 2020/21.

“This is the worst season of my career. I have to admit it,” he said, before detailing how he has analysed his diet, his body composition and more to rediscover his best.

Time has to be the healer in this case, it seems.

Forward thinking

Time to look at the forward situation: present, near future and long-term future alike.

Should Taki stay or go? Has he had a fair shot? Is he good enough? The fans have had their say on our on-loan and under-used Japanese forward.

Salah has been top scorer most of the season, has hit 20 goals in an underperforming team and…has been overlooked in pundits’ TOTY. Obviously.

The U23s’ campaign came to an end with Kaide Gordon netting on his debut and with a win over Leicester. If the seniors could get one over the Foxes too, by finishing fourth, that’d be grand!

Quickfire LFC news

Former United boss Fergie has lauded the work of Steven Gerrard at Rangers and pointed out a key managerial trait our former skipper shows

Liverpool fans have all made the same joke after Ben Davies appeared in a club promo video

Talented teenage striker Layton Stewart has moved up from U18s to U23s this season and has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds

And Robbie Fowler is ready to join the managerial ranks on home soil, being in talks with Swindon Town to take over at the soon-to-be League Two club

Around the Prem

Jadon Sancho is no longer a prime target for Man United due to the “emergence” of Mason Greenwood. Are they…surprised? At this youngster being good? He’s only been at the club a million years

Arsenal want to sign Denis Zakaria from ‘Gladbach this summer, which would actually be a decent signing – unless they just try to partner him up with Xhaka, convinced that it’s everyone else who is the problem…

“Many clubs” are interested in signing Jack Grealish, says his agent, as his eyes started flashing dollar bills and he rubbed his hands with glee

And Leicester have made a move to sign Boubakary Soumare off Lille, who are about to win Ligue 1 if they don’t slip up – although the midfielder hasn’t been as prominent a part of the team this year

Stupid moron of the day

A 24-year-old person not confirmed as Sheffield United’s 24-year-old Oli McBurnie has been arrested after a person not confirmed as Oli McBurnie was recorded on a phone attacking a person or two in the street, and stamping on the phone.

Oli McBurnie, who may or may not have been in the video and may or may not be a 24-year-old arrested man, is currently out injured with a broken foot.

Tweet of the day

Definitely worth a read.

“‘Man, what happened to Adriano?’ Brother, it’s simple. I have a hole in my ankle, and one in my soul.”@A10imperador in his own words. Welcome to @TPT_Brasil. 🇧🇷https://t.co/NTQbXdjGew — Players' Tribune Football (@TPTFootball) May 11, 2021

Worth watching tonight

United Leicester for top-four purposes. Levante vs Barcelona for title purposes.