Kylian Mbappe can “see himself” playing for Liverpool, according to reports in France this week.

The French forward has been subject to constant talk over his future as he keeps his options open with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring next summer.

Mbappe has long found his name linked with Liverpool, not to mention Jurgen Klopp is regularly noted as a keen admirer of his world-class talent having harboured interest before his move from Monaco.

And Le Parisien are now reporting that the 22-year-old has been “very tempted” to leave the French side since 2019.

“He loves PSG, but at the same time he would see himself at Liverpool or Real Madrid, two destinations which attract him for the part of the myth they embody,” the report states.

But it comes with the stipulation of only if the Reds achieve Champions League qualification, which this season they are just one win away from doing so.

Mbappe is a generational talent and with 39 goals in 44 appearances this season and with 200 to his name at the professional level at just 22, he would certainly be a transformational signing.

It is said that Mbappe will not make a decision on his future before Euro 2020, and currently, the only extension he is considering at PSG is for one year as he seeks assurances that he could leave at the conclusion of that deal.

Mohamed Salah‘s name has been touted in a potential swap deal with Mbappe undoubtedly to cost a pretty penny, and while this could all be a rouse in contract negotiations with PSG, the news certainly has Liverpool fans talking:

If there’s chance of Mbappe coming to Liverpool, I’d love to see him line up with Salah, that would be frightening to see. ? pic.twitter.com/eal41L6RTL — Samuel (@SamueILFC) May 20, 2021

Just for a moment, imagine Liverpool went skimping around for a badly required centre half in January — eventually landing a kid and a Championship player for their relative pennies — only to sign Kylian Mbappe six/seven months later. https://t.co/nsFGa9slTu — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) May 20, 2021

Mbappe to Liverpool would be the biggest transfer in football history — Kiraan (@Thiago_vision) May 20, 2021

Hour in the life of a Liverpool fan when the Mbappe rumours resurface 10 mins: “Nah, no chance”

20 mins: “Surely not?”

30 mins: “Maybe FSG have been saving for Mbappe this whole time”

40 mins: “Maybe if we sold Salah?”

50 mins: “Omfg it’s happening” *Pearce shuts down rumours* — Zac (@LFCZac0) May 20, 2021

Seeing many people say FSG will never sign Kylian Mbappe. Yes, they will. •Mbappe is a walking paycheck for owners of the club he plays for.

•FSG has treated his family to yacht trips as well.

•He’s a massive addition/asset to us Him joining is more than possible. — Wilco? (@KIopptinho) May 21, 2021

Everyday I imagine Mbappe to Liverpool. Just imagine. Truly truly frightening attack. — Harry? (@harrymcgovLFC) May 20, 2021

Look at the way Mbappe talks about Liverpool and Trent. FSG need to make this happen. pic.twitter.com/IBSCEzaicv — ? (@lfcnxsir) May 20, 2021

Away from his obvious on-field prowess, his commercial power off the field would be a significant pull for FSG, with his ties with Nike and LeBron James readily noted.

Madrid have been described as Mbappe’s “childhood dream” but they may find as much, if not more, difficultly in securing the funds necessary to meet PSG’s demands.

It has long been a fanciful signing for Reds, but the attack needing fresh, young blood and his association with Nike means it cannot be completely ruled out as Liverpool had looked to create reserves for a “generational talent” before COVID-19 hit.