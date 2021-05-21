LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 18, 2018: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé after during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  •  

Claims that Mbappe ‘can see himself playing for Liverpool’ has fans talking

Kylian Mbappe can “see himself” playing for Liverpool, according to reports in France this week.

The French forward has been subject to constant talk over his future as he keeps his options open with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring next summer.

Mbappe has long found his name linked with Liverpool, not to mention Jurgen Klopp is regularly noted as a keen admirer of his world-class talent having harboured interest before his move from Monaco.

And Le Parisien are now reporting that the 22-year-old has been “very tempted” to leave the French side since 2019.

“He loves PSG, but at the same time he would see himself at Liverpool or Real Madrid, two destinations which attract him for the part of the myth they embody,” the report states.

But it comes with the stipulation of only if the Reds achieve Champions League qualification, which this season they are just one win away from doing so.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Sunday, August 23, 2020: Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe before the UEFA Champions League Final between FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. (Credit: ©UEFA)

Mbappe is a generational talent and with 39 goals in 44 appearances this season and with 200 to his name at the professional level at just 22, he would certainly be a transformational signing.

It is said that Mbappe will not make a decision on his future before Euro 2020, and currently, the only extension he is considering at PSG is for one year as he seeks assurances that he could leave at the conclusion of that deal.

Mohamed Salah‘s name has been touted in a potential swap deal with Mbappe undoubtedly to cost a pretty penny, and while this could all be a rouse in contract negotiations with PSG, the news certainly has Liverpool fans talking:

Away from his obvious on-field prowess, his commercial power off the field would be a significant pull for FSG, with his ties with Nike and LeBron James readily noted.

Madrid have been described as Mbappe’s “childhood dream” but they may find as much, if not more, difficultly in securing the funds necessary to meet PSG’s demands.

It has long been a fanciful signing for Reds, but the attack needing fresh, young blood and his association with Nike means it cannot be completely ruled out as Liverpool had looked to create reserves for a “generational talent” before COVID-19 hit.

