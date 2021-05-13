MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 13, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans laud “generational talent” as top-four hopes stay alive

Liverpool came from a goal behind to secure a dominant 4-2 win over Man United, and fans were delighted to end the Old Trafford hoodoo and boost our top four chances.

Man United 2-4 Liverpool

Premier League (35), Old Trafford
May 13, 2021

Goals: Phillips OG 10’, Rashford 68’; Jota 34’, Firmino 45+3’, 47’, Salah 90’

Top-four hopes were revived after Chelsea fell to defeat on Wednesday and Liverpool’s task was clear, four wins from their last four would see Champions League football at Anfield next season.

But there was an early bump in the road when Nat Phillips cleared the ball into his own net before having a penalty he was awarded overturned.

It fired up the Reds as two goals would follow in the last ten minutes of the half, first through a smart finish from Diogo Jota and then a bullet of a header from Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian then opened the second half the way he started the first, with his anticipation to take advantage of Dean Henderson spilling the ball paying dividends.

Marcus Rashford would peg one back to set up a nervy finish as the Reds failed to take all their chances, only for Mo Salah to net at the death to secure all three points.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

 

It was a long time coming at OT & it leaves plenty to fight for…

 

It was a standout night for Trent…

“What a performance from Trent tonight. Shaky start but been absolutely incredible since.” – TomK42 on This Is Anfield.

 

And there were plenty of other positives on the night…

 

Meanwhile, the United centre-back narrative was laughable…

 

As was some of the officiating…

