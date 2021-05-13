Liverpool came from a goal behind to secure a dominant 4-2 win over Man United, and fans were delighted to end the Old Trafford hoodoo and boost our top four chances.

Man United 2-4 Liverpool

Premier League (35), Old Trafford

May 13, 2021

Goals: Phillips OG 10’, Rashford 68’; Jota 34’, Firmino 45+3’, 47’, Salah 90’

Top-four hopes were revived after Chelsea fell to defeat on Wednesday and Liverpool’s task was clear, four wins from their last four would see Champions League football at Anfield next season.

But there was an early bump in the road when Nat Phillips cleared the ball into his own net before having a penalty he was awarded overturned.

It fired up the Reds as two goals would follow in the last ten minutes of the half, first through a smart finish from Diogo Jota and then a bullet of a header from Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian then opened the second half the way he started the first, with his anticipation to take advantage of Dean Henderson spilling the ball paying dividends.

Marcus Rashford would peg one back to set up a nervy finish as the Reds failed to take all their chances, only for Mo Salah to net at the death to secure all three points.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

It was a long time coming at OT & it leaves plenty to fight for…

Good win, well deserved, keeps what’s been a very disappointing season alive a bit longer for the (Anfield) Reds. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) May 13, 2021

YOU NEVER KNOW WITH LIVERPOOL, YOU JUST NEVER NEVER KNOW…? — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) May 13, 2021

Oh what a night. COME ON YOU MIGHTY REDS — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) May 13, 2021

The atmosphere is going to be unbelievable now, Klopp will have them feeling ten foot tall. Those players look like they want it and they believe. — Ste Speed (@ste_speed) May 13, 2021

Waited a long time for us to put in a performance at their place. Made up with that, great win, great performance, great character. GET IN!!! — The Liverpool Way ??? (@theliverpoolway) May 13, 2021

Huge 3 points for @LFC at Old Trafford!! 3 more finals to play and bring Champions League back at Anfield next year. Great comeback that brings hope to supporters, players and Club.

M.United 2 vs 4 LFC — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) May 13, 2021

Well.. that was horrible. Proper showing from Liverpool. Phillips responded like a top level pro. Firmino and Salah ran themselves heavy. Trent might just be good enough for England you know. Top 4 somehow still on – don’t drop the ball now, Jesus. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) May 13, 2021

It was a standout night for Trent…

And how Gareth Southgate can even consider going to the Euros without @TrentAA is baffling — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) May 13, 2021

The moment Southgate picked James over Trent, James has looked like he’s still at Wigan and Trents looked like what he is, the best RB in Europe. He wins us matches from fullback — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) May 13, 2021

Trents passing today. pic.twitter.com/qNlNi8bHj4 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) May 13, 2021

Trent is 100% England’s best RB I’ve no idea how people can think differently Btw he’s improved defensively before people say he’s shit at defending — AJ (@KZN22_) May 13, 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold, eh? The errrr (checks notes) fourth or possibly fifth best right back in England, according to Gareth Southgate. #LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) May 13, 2021

“What a performance from Trent tonight. Shaky start but been absolutely incredible since.” – TomK42 on This Is Anfield.

Trent is ridiculous man. 5 chances created in the first half. What a header from Bobby as well — . (@RB_07FtboI) May 13, 2021

Trent, after his assist, eyeing up Southgate. pic.twitter.com/rppHNRAQhU — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) May 13, 2021

Trent ran that game from right-back. A generational talent. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) May 13, 2021

And there were plenty of other positives on the night…

Thiago Alcantara has had a very good, very intelligent game. Every week there is an increase in the quality from him and he looks more comfortable dealing with the physical aspects. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) May 13, 2021

LOVE beating them

LOVE Big Nat assist and off the line

LOVE Robbo giving Rashford a start first half and running back to dispossess him

LOVE TAA

LOVE Rhys being a winner at Old Trafford

LOVE fact we've still got a chance! — Andy Kelly (@AndyK_LivNews) May 13, 2021

Just one goal in 23 games in all comps for Firmino before tonight. Tonight he's scored twice in the space of 3mins either side of the break. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 13, 2021

Great Liverpool teams can't win at Old Trafford for years until we rock up with Big Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams at the back and hand out a drubbing. What a sport. — Sean (@shornKOOMINS) May 13, 2021

Nat Phillips though. Thiago. Trent. Unreal response. Yes the boys! — Peter McDowall (@Petermcdowall10) May 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the United centre-back narrative was laughable…

I see that the writers are already preparing the narrative regarding United missing Maguire. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) May 13, 2021

If you think United look uncomfortable without Maguire here, imagine he’d been out since October with Bailly and Lindelof injured as well. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) May 13, 2021

Neville harping on about the absence of Maguire as such a massive blow. United are playing their second and third choice centre backs here. Liverpool’s two would’ve been somewhere between 6th and 8th in the pecking order at the start of the season. Doesn’t get a mention. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) May 13, 2021

Gary Neville really moaned about United suffering with one CB missing? Try and cope without 4 lmao — Samue (@SamueILFC) May 13, 2021

Not sure Liverpool are the opposition for Gary Neville to claim that United losing their key centre back is too big a blow to cope with. — Evan Fanning (@evanfanning) May 13, 2021

As was some of the officiating…

Wythenshawe’s Anthony Taylor coming to McTominay’s rescue, there. — David (@chattingwham) May 13, 2021

Ref looked and saw it was McTominay again… only possible reason he’s not given a second yellow there — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) May 13, 2021

The standard of officiating in the Premier League is outstandingly abysmal, not just tonight but across the board — Stephen Killen (@SteKillenLFC) May 13, 2021

So when are we talking about Anthony Taylor being a massive bottle job and one of the worst in the league? — Andrew Smyth (@andyjs80) May 13, 2021

Still struggling to find legitimate reason why that wasn't both a foul and second yellow card for McTominay. Certain decisions are debatable today, that one looks very difficult to justify. #lfc — Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) May 13, 2021