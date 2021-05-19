Liverpool are set to extend Alisson and Fabinho‘s stay on Merseyside with improved, long-term contracts this summer, recognising their ongoing importance to the side.

The Reds are nearing the end of the season and plans will be formulating for the transfer window ahead, though it remains to be seen how active they will be.

With finances likely to be stifled by the pandemic, Liverpool may be required to sell in order to buy, while focusing on retaining the key talents already at Jurgen Klopp‘s disposal.

Adrian and Gini Wijnaldum are expected to depart on the expiry of their deals, while six first-choice starters and four squad players will enter the final two years on the books.

One of those is Fabinho, and the Brazilian is in line for a new contract this summer, along with his compatriot Alisson.

That is according to a number of Merseyside journalists including the Mail‘s Dominic King, the Mirror‘s David Maddock and the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe.

This is despite Alisson‘s current deal running until 2024, with Bascombe writing that the club “hope their goalkeeping position is secure for most of the decade given the longevity of the world’s best keepers.”

Fabinho will be 29 when his contract expires, but the No. 3 is in a similar position to Alisson in that his role is less physically demanding, particularly given he has proved he is capable of dropping back into defence.

That could be a move Fabinho makes on a regular basis in the latter stages of his career, and the hope is those years will be with Liverpool.

Michael Edwards will have other priorities to address when it comes to contracts, with James Milner and Caoimhin Kelleher both entering the final 12 months of their terms this summer.

Along with Fabinho, time is also running down for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nat Phillips, whose deals run until 2023.

It has been suggested that Salah and Van Dijk will also be in line for negotiations this summer, while a decision will be made over the futures of Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Phillips and Shaqiri.

The quartet could feasibly be sold this summer to maximise on their value, with it already widely reported that Shaqiri will be made available.

Like Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Thiago, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Divock Origi are all contracted to 2024, while Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Neco Williams, Kostas Tsimikas and Ben Davies are tied to the club until 2025.

Liverpool have already been busy when it comes to new deals for some of their academy players, with Layton Stewart, Tom Clayton, Fidel O’Rourke and Matteo Ritaccio all having agreed extensions.