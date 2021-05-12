New away kit leaked & Van Dijk confirms he’ll miss Euros – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool head to Old Trafford tomorrow and we know we’ve no choice but to go for the win – at a ground Jurgen Klopp has yet to taste victory on.

Ecru away kit returns!

You’ve probably already seen the seemingly reliable leaks of Liverpool’s home and third kit for next season by now.

And, in turn, our away kit now appears leaked too: we’ll be back in ecru, the cult off-colour picking from 96/97 under Roy Evans.

Nike’s effort has a polo neck collar, dark blue and red details and the Liverbird also in red.

You can see here for the leaked image and a mock-up of how the Reds might look in it.

Van Dijk out of Euro 2020





Virgil has to make the call himself, said Dutch boss De Boer recently.

Well, he has, and our No. 4 won’t be going.

Van Dijk says he’s “gutted”, but wants to focus on a full recovery all summer long, ahead of a massive 18 months: he wants a big improvement for the Reds next season, with the World Cup to follow in 2022 for Netherlands.

He does say he’s at peace with his decision to not lead the team out at the Euros, and is in a good place mentally – which is music to Reds’ fans ears.

We’ll want him back at peak fitness next term.

Hendo, though, has a chance of making the Euros.

Build-up to United

In six attempts, Klopp is yet to lead Liverpool to a win at Old Trafford. Here’s hoping for seventh time lucky after they gifted Leicester three points on Tuesday.

Quickfire LFC news

Marko Grujic won’t be winning the league this season but a former Red did as Sporting clinched the Liga NOS title

Another youngster on loan, Sepp van den Berg, says he already knows he wants to head out on a temporary deal once more over the summer

Former Red Chris Lawler needs a hip operation which he looked to fund publicly – but another former Red, remaining anonymous, has stepped in to foot the £20k bill

And finally there’s “light at the end of the tunnel” when it comes to the season-ending injuries suffered by Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, boosting hopes we’ll have a full defence next season

Around the Prem

Having sat back and done nothing during January when he moved to Atletico, Arsenal have now decided they want Moussa Dembele

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Eric Garcia to sign him on a free from Man City. Tbh we thought this was done six months ago! Irrelevance is wonderful isn’t it

Ralph Hasenhuttl is optimistic that Saints can keep Danny Ings at the club this summer, having put his new set of manacles and chains through a rigorous testing procedure

And Aymeric Laporte has grown bored of watching France on TV during the international breaks and is switching to Spain instead, completely coincidentally allowing him to play at the Euros

Best ideas of the day

Today’s applause goes to Ajax, who are melting down their Eredivisie shield and forming 42,000 tiny stars out of it, each of which will be sent to season ticket holders to allow them to share in a title-winning season that they weren’t allowed to witness up close.

Runner-up spot goes to Motherwell, who are renewing season tickets for free for fans who purchased them for 20/21.

Tweet of the day

City have a worse defensive record than they had in 17/18 and 18/19. But Dias has "transformed them". — The Two Footed Podcast (@TwoFootedPod) May 11, 2021

Worth watching tonight

Chelsea vs Arsenal, Inter vs Roma or Atletico vs Real Sociedad. Choose your poison carefully.