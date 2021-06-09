LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson celebrates at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
How much can you remember of Jordan Henderson’s 10 years at Anfield?

It’s been 10 years of perseverance and ultimately success for Jordan Henderson, but how much of his Anfield career can you remember?

Ten years ago on June 9, Kenny Dalglish made a then 20-year-old Henderson his first signing in his second spell as Liverpool manager for £16 million.

Henderson would have his critics and over the course of his 10 years to date as a Red, he has proven exactly why Dalglish was right to chase his signature.

A world, European and English winning captain, the No. 14 has etched his name into club history and there is still a number of chapters left to be written.

But how much do you recall of his years as a Red? Here, we give that a test!

12 questions on Hendo – can you get them all right?

