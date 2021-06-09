It’s been 10 years of perseverance and ultimately success for Jordan Henderson, but how much of his Anfield career can you remember?
Ten years ago on June 9, Kenny Dalglish made a then 20-year-old Henderson his first signing in his second spell as Liverpool manager for £16 million.
Henderson would have his critics and over the course of his 10 years to date as a Red, he has proven exactly why Dalglish was right to chase his signature.
A world, European and English winning captain, the No. 14 has etched his name into club history and there is still a number of chapters left to be written.
But how much do you recall of his years as a Red? Here, we give that a test!
12 questions on Hendo – can you get them all right?
