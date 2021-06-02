Reds must rethink pre-season & Ghana prodigy plan revealed – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have their attentions split threefold this summer: all the international action coming up, transfers and recruitment and what on earth we’re doing in pre-season come July.

Loan plan in place for starlet

Liverpool have been widely linked with young Ghanaian star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and, despite local reports saying a move is not on the agenda, different reports say otherwise.

The latest expectation is that he could be signed and then immediately loaned to Portuguese side Sporting CP, who will benefit from his talents and aid his development until he qualifies for a work permit under the new rules in England.

The 17-year-old has been named in the full Ghana squad for upcoming games and he was the Player of the Tournament at the U20 AFCON.

One for the future, but a deal for now.

No United double-header this summer

You may recall that earlier in the year it came to light that the Reds were set to face Man United twice this summer, home and away as pre-season preparations.

That would ensure no unnecessary travel, but still a couple of competitive games and the chance to get fans in at Anfield ahead of the new season.

Those plans are gone now – the protests at Old Trafford which saw the Premier League match postponed has both clubs feeling it would be a mistake to force the fixture on again this summer.

The Reds will have a training camp overseas, but will now have to find alternative options for friendly fixtures for Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

Euros build-up

Just over a week until the tournament starts! Here’s all the latest regarding the Reds.

Quickfire LFC news

Trent has been nominated in the PFA YPOTY category again – he won it in 2020 so is looking for a double

Former Reds skipper Steven Gerrard is a surprise name in the frame for the Everton job after they saw Carlo Ancelotti swan off into the Madrid sunset having left them 10th

Liverpool must move fast for Rodrigo de Paul or risk losing out on the race for a player they’re probably not all that keen on anyway, with Milan and Atletico keen

And the Reds are still linked with Sporting’s Pote, but they now want to give him a new contract instead of selling him

Around the Prem

Spurs have offered Conte the same salary as Mourinho and are desperately hoping they don’t get the same outcome

Former Wolves boss Nuno is favourite to take over at Palace after realising he can get the same money for loads less expectation

Barcelona and Man United are fighting it out for Jules Kounde of Sevilla – stay in Spain mate, it’s lovely there

And Thomas Tuchel will be “given £200m to spend this summer”, although it’s not immediately clear if that’s ‘on transfers’ or, like, gift vouchers for B&Q and Ann Summers and stuff

Flashback news of the day

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been given a six-game ban after being found guilty of biting a rival.

(10 games, in case you were wondering…)

Tweet of the day

𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 🤩 THAT @AlissonBecker header has won our Goal of the Season vote! 👏⚽ pic.twitter.com/2ZFTZMfkpM — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 2, 2021

Worth watching tonight

England to win Euro 2020 with a friendly victory over Austria. That’s how it works, right?