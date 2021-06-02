This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reds must rethink pre-season & Ghana prodigy plan revealed – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool have their attentions split threefold this summer: all the international action coming up, transfers and recruitment and what on earth we’re doing in pre-season come July.

 

Loan plan in place for starlet

Liverpool have been widely linked with young Ghanaian star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and, despite local reports saying a move is not on the agenda, different reports say otherwise.

The latest expectation is that he could be signed and then immediately loaned to Portuguese side Sporting CP, who will benefit from his talents and aid his development until he qualifies for a work permit under the new rules in England.

The 17-year-old has been named in the full Ghana squad for upcoming games and he was the Player of the Tournament at the U20 AFCON.

One for the future, but a deal for now.

 

No United double-header this summer

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 13, 2021: Liverpool's Rhys Williams (L) and Manchester United's Mason Greenwood during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

You may recall that earlier in the year it came to light that the Reds were set to face Man United twice this summer, home and away as pre-season preparations.

That would ensure no unnecessary travel, but still a couple of competitive games and the chance to get fans in at Anfield ahead of the new season.

Those plans are gone now – the protests at Old Trafford which saw the Premier League match postponed has both clubs feeling it would be a mistake to force the fixture on again this summer.

The Reds will have a training camp overseas, but will now have to find alternative options for friendly fixtures for Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

 

Euros build-up

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Tuesday, July 3, 2018: England's Liverpool players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson during the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the Spartak Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Just over a week until the tournament starts! Here’s all the latest regarding the Reds.

 

Quickfire LFC news

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard during the Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. (Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images)

 

Around the Prem

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Monday, March 15, 2021: Wolverhampton Wanderers' manager Nuno Espírito Santo during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by Propaganda)

  • And Thomas Tuchel will be “given £200m to spend this summer”, although it’s not immediately clear if that’s ‘on transfers’ or, like, gift vouchers for B&Q and Ann Summers and stuff

 

Flashback news of the day

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been given a six-game ban after being found guilty of biting a rival.

(10 games, in case you were wondering…)

 

Tweet of the day

 

Worth watching tonight

England to win Euro 2020 with a friendly victory over Austria. That’s how it works, right?

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments