Win a signed Gini Wijnaldum Liverpool FC shirt

Gini Wijnaldum will go down in the history books as a Liverpool legend, with his five years at the club returning four trophies and 237 appearances.

And now is one of the last chances to secure a signed Liverpool shirt from the Dutchman himself after he bid Anfield farewell and waved Parc des Princes hello.

Wijnaldum was a key pillar for Jurgen Klopp throughout his time at the club, with his availability an invaluable asset when non-stop football is on the agenda.

A member of Liverpool’s leadership group, Wijnaldum endeared himself to both his teammates and fans and was always there when needed most – the brace against Barcelona, for example.

A Premier League and Champions League-winning Red, his name will forever be etched into Liverpool’s history books as part of the triumphant era under Klopp.

“His smile lit up our workplace. He was a huge part of our beating heart,” the manager said in his farewell to one of his first signings at the club.

