Xherdan Shaqiri may be a bit-part player for Liverpool, but he is undoubtedly the star man for Switzerland, and he proved this with a record-breaking brace on Sunday.

In three games at this summer’s Euros, Shaqiri has already played over a quarter of the minutes he clocked in the entirety of last season’s Premier League.

With two goals and one assist, he is also two goal contributions off matching his tally for Liverpool in all competitions in the campaign just gone, having struck once and assisted five times in 22 games.

The 29-year-old is a different breed for Switzerland, and this was hammered home as he scored twice on the way to a 3-1 victory over Turkey at the weekend.

His first goal, which put the Swiss 2-0 up in Baku, was a trademark long-range effort – but with a twist, having found the top corner with his weaker right foot.

Irfan Kahveci then pulled one back for Turkey after the break, in an open game that saw Switzerland hit 23 shots on goal to their opponents’ 19, with a 51-49 share of possession.

But Switzerland sealed their win and a possible place in the last 16 as Shaqiri swept home an excellent move soon after, in turn breaking an international record.

7 – Xherdan Shaqiri is now Switzerland's outright top goalscorer at major tournaments (World Cup + Euros), with his second goal today his seventh for his country. Sharpshooter. #EURO2020. https://t.co/GQBiFTOd77 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 20, 2021

According to Opta, Shaqiri is now his country’s leading goalscorer in major tournaments, having scored seven times across the World Cup and Euros.

He made his World Cup debut as an 18-year-old in 2010, and is closing in on 100 caps for his country, with six more required.

His first tournament goals came with a hat-trick against Honduras in the 2014 World Cup, with journalist Richard Jolly pointing out that only Shaqiri, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Perisic and Romelu Lukaku have netted at each major tournament since then.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, Ivan Perisic and Xherdan Shaqiri have scored in all of the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and Euro 2016 and 2020. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) June 20, 2021

“The first one with my right foot, that was really, really good technique,” he told UEFA after the game.

“I’m very happy and pleased that I could help the team with my two goals and that we reacted after defeat against Italy.

“That was very good today, and I’m very, very pleased about the performance from the team.”

Switzerland can still progress to the last 16 of the Euros despite finishing third in Group A, with the four best third-placed teams to advance.

However, they are expected to face a difficult knockout clash if they do book their place, with Belgium or the winners of Group F – one of France, Germany or Portugal – their most likely opponents.