The world of football knows it’s no secret that Liverpool have a midfield vacancy and as such a long list of reports have claimed interest with a multitude of players across Europe.

However, only a handful of them have come from credible sources and to date little has moved beyond admiring players and sounding out possible availability this summer.

Brighton’s Bissouma has been a player that has seen his name linked with the Reds for some time, with a profile not too dissimilar to the one Liverpool lost in Gini Wijnaldum.

And the Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle reports that the club are still “keeping tabs” on the 24-year-old, who continues to impress at Brighton.

Goal‘s Neil Jones has also noted Bissouma as one Liverpool have cast an eye to, alongside Aston Villa’s John McGinn, Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus and Ryan Gravenberch of Ajax.

It comes a month after the Athletic’s James Pearce stated that the Mali international was “not a target” as a Wijnaldum replacement was not “regarded as a necessity.”

It is an approach that would align with the club keeping their cards close to their chest, with a midfielder and forward widely regarded to be on the wishlist, where outgoings are to be key to boost the cash funds.

Bissouma is not short on suitors, with Arsenal heavily linked, but would be expected to demand a fee in the region of £40 million having become a key pillar in Graham Potter’s side.

The noise is certainly starting to get louder but Liverpool, like many others, are expected to need to bide their time in market that is still turbulent due to the pandemic and awaiting the conclusion of the Euros.