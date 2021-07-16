Liverpool have been named among four of the Premier League‘s ‘big six’ in their interest in Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, with a reliable French source relaying the news.

Aouar has long been credited as a target for the Reds, though there has been no suggestion of an imminent bid for the midfielder, with a long-term watching brief the task at hand.

However, with Gini Wijnaldum departing for PSG this summer, the club are weighing up their options when it comes to a replacement, including the likes of Florian Neuhaus, Yves Bissouma and Ryan Gravenberch.

If ESPN‘s credible French correspondent Julien Laurens is to be believed, Aouar has emerged as a possible candidate for Liverpool as they look to add another top-level player to their midfield ranks.

Laurens claims that Man United, Tottenham and Arsenal are also “in the race,” and that Mikel Arteta’s side are currently in “pole position” after a failed pursuit last year.

For what it’s worth, Liverpool are claimed to have “been following Aouar’s progress for a while,” which corroborates earlier reports from the Mirror‘s David Maddock and Goal‘s Neil Jones.

Before supporters get too excited, however, Laurens simply adds that the club “could be tempted to make an offer,” with – again – no assertion that a move is close.

But with a price tag of just €25 million (£21.3m) mooted, Aouar would certainly land within the Reds’ price range.

It is claimed that Liverpool’s “relationship with Lyon has not been the same since they tried to sign striker Nabil Fekir in 2018 but the deal failed to materialise,” though that is questionable.

The two clubs played a pre-season friendly in 2019, a year after the Fekir deal broke down, which would suggest that there is still a positive understanding between them.

Still only 23, Aouar has featured 170 times for Lyon and once for the France national team, and played the full 90 minutes in his national team’s 2-1 loss to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the U21 Euros in May.

He is a flexible playmaker who can operate as a central midfielder, a No. 10 and out wide, though it remains to be seen whether he could fit the profile as a Wijnaldum replacement.

Perhaps, for £21.3 million, Jurgen Klopp would be willing to take the punt and readjust his midfield, with Aouar capable of moulding into an elite option in the middle of the park.

As it stands, there is no further word from the Merseyside press regarding Liverpool’s potential interest in the player this summer.