Terrible rumour sees Everton ‘rival’ Reds & sales could raise up to £100m – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool appear to be offloading players before looking to buy this summer, so it’s probably worth entirely ignoring today’s “big” rumours!

Italian media peddle blatant lies

Liverpool have been linked with Stefan de Vrij, on and off, for about four years. Unless there was anything in the suggestion that we might have signed him for free when he left Lazio, they have never been anything other than wide of the mark.

Still, despite us now having six centre-backs, having spent £35m on a new one and having the world’s best one back to almost-full-fitness, Tuttosport try to claim we’re ‘tempted’ by a €60m deal for the Inter Milan man – and that our big rivals for the move are Everton.

Apparently, they’ll move to the front of the queue based on the vague notion that they have told his agent Mino Raiola they’re interested – judging by Mino’s previous work, what would actually happen there is he’d say “OK, show me the signing-on fees for me and the player”, and there Everton‘s ‘interest’ would end.

Neither of the Mersey clubs are signing him.

Reds rumours of the day

Liverpool could raise over £100m in sales this summer – not so much a rumour, but a probable plan to aim towards. A third or so of that is already in, and there could be up to £70m more from another eight summer departures

Cristoph Baumgartner says he’s pretty happy with rumours linking him with Liverpool and Man United – but intends to stay at Hoffenheim to keep developing this year

Vitezslav Jaros is enjoying his first loan spell away from the Reds and he’s in a title fight in his first taste of senior action

Latest Liverpool FC news

Coach Pep Lijnders has backed Trent to go on and establish himself as a real leader of the team

And his understudy Conor Bradley says he’s improving “massively” by being around the senior stars at the club in pre-season

Latest Liverpool FC pre-season updates

Click the image link above for all the latest pre-season news regarding the Reds!

For today, though, the big news is that another friendly has been announced and Liverpool will take on Bologna on neutral territory before returning to Merseyside.

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Axel Tuanzebe is close to a move to Newcastle after failing to win a place at Man United

Aaron Ramsey is a “financial burden”, think Juventus, and they want to offload him – should make it easy to do so after putting it that way

Leon Bailey is the middle of a £30m tug-of-war between Villa, Leicester, Wolves, Everton and Southampton, which is a lot of rope

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Some goals live with you forever!!

Had a delivery today. Think the driver is a @LFC fan ? pic.twitter.com/QkEuWGnEPb — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) July 26, 2021

The famous Uefa Europa Conference Vanarama Milk Cup League is back on tonight! Malta’s Hibernians against San Marino’s Folgore, love it. Elite European action. Elsewhere, Sevilla play PSG at 7 in a friendly for you streamers, and Boca Juniors play San Lorenzo for you overseas hipster types.