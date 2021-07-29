This Is Anfield sponsors Liverpool striker Paul Glatzel

As part of our celebrations to mark 20 years of This Is Anfield this season, we are pleased to be sponsoring Liverpool player Paul Glatzel while he is on loan at Tranmere Rovers.

The 20-year-old striker has joined the League Two side in order to get his first experience in professional football after two seasons hit by injury.

Glatzel made his first appearance for the Liverpool first team at Prenton Park in a friendly in summer 2019 but that was cut short when he suffered an ACL injury that saw him sidelined for 12 months.

“It was definitely one of the toughest moments in my career,” he tells This Is Anfield.

“Going from such a high playing for the first team in a pre-season friendly, looking to go on the pre-season tour as well, to then coming here to Tranmere, getting injured and doing my ACL, it did leave a bad memory for me.

“So when I came back out here against Rangers in the pre-season friendly the other week it was in the back of my mind at the start.

“I just hope I can erase that memory and make better memories in front of the fans here and produce for the team.”

For now, the German Scouser has his focus on Rovers, who missed out on promotion in the playoffs last season, and finds a familiar face in the Tranmere squad in ex-Liverpool midfielder Jay Spearing.

Defender Joe Maguire also came through the academy ranks at Kirkby, and Glatzel is looking to learn from his more experienced team-mates as he gets his first taste of senior football.

“He’s given me quite a bit of advice,” he said of Spearing.

“He knows what it’s like to come through at Liverpool, he knows what it’s like as well to have to move on, to go on loan to get first-team appearances. He’s spoken to me quite a bit about that.

“Obviously, there are other boys in the squad who have got the experience that I need really, and that I can learn from.

“So it’s good to be training with a lot of the lads who’ve had first-team experience. I’m just looking to learn from them and look up to them.”

Glatzel hasn’t set himself any specific targets in terms of goals and assists with Tranmere this season, but the youngster has an extra incentive as part of his partnership with This Is Anfield.

For every goal Glatzel scores while on loan with Rovers, This Is Anfield will donate £20 to Fans Supporting Foodbanks, marking our 20-year celebration.

The striker said: “That sounds good. So hopefully I can score goals and we can all be happy!”

