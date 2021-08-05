Jurgen Klopp acknowledged the need to improve as Liverpool struggled to take advantage of a 10-man Chelsea, but a point is in the bank and now “we carry on.”

Here are five key things the boss told the media and supporters in his post-match press conference:

10-men Chelsea just as difficult

The Reds had a one-man advantage for the entirety of the second half but they couldn’t make it count on the scoreboard, with Chelsea proving stubborn to break down.

And while Klopp acknowledged his side have plenty to improve in order to take advantage of the situation, the visitors deserved credit for putting in a “proper shift.”

“Really not a massive advantage, especially against a quality side like Chelsea with the defending skills they have. It was tricky, we could have done better for sure, but it’s early in the season.

“You need this one moment where you can finish it off, we tried everything.”

A scan for Bobby

An enforced substitution leaves Liverpool sweating on scan results for Roberto Firmino, with Klopp left hoping it is nothing too serious.

“Serious, I don’t know. Serious enough to take him off, yes. Bobby felt his hamstring, came off and we had to prepare the change.

“Bobby is [not someone] who raises their hand when they don’t feel something so it doesn’t look too serious, but you never know. A scan will happen tomorrow [Sunday].”

“Take the point”

For many after the final whistle, it felt like two points dropped, with Liverpool not taking advantage of the moment but for the manager, it’s a case of taking the result and moving on.

“It’s a draw, just take the point and carry on.”

Sounds like something you’d find on a poster or a mug.

Elliott worthy of his spot

It was a massive show of faith for Elliott to start against Chelsea and he duly impressed once more, ensuring his name continued to be raised to the manager.

And he continues to praise his efforts but was a little more subdued in his press conference, saying he “looked good” against Burnley and in training during the week to warrant a place in the team.

At just 18, it was another nod to the talent Elliott possesses but Klopp will no doubt continue to manage expectations to allow the youngster to flourish.

Red card was harsh

It was the main talking point from the game but by the letter of the law, Reece James had to see red in addition to a penalty for Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel would later say he had to “accept the decision” but it spoiled the game and Klopp was of a similar mind having wanted to see how 11vs.11 would have panned out.

But the boss acknowledged that few ever listen to his rule suggestions, so “what’s the point.”

“I never liked double punishment but if someone ever listened to me about rule changes then a lot of things would look completely different, but they still look like they look!”