Alisson “feels bad” over Brazil absence with decision out of his hands

Alisson knows the decision to represent Brazil in the upcoming international window is out of his hands, but it’s a difficult position to be in.

The No. 1 was one of Liverpool‘s trio to be called up to Tite’s squad for their World Cup qualifier triple-header next month, games that would result in their absence for the trip to Leeds.

But with their fixtures taking place in countries on the UK government’s red list, and with no exemption from quarantine, Liverpool took action to ensure they, and Mohamed Salah, remained on Merseyside.

The move was later met with Premier League clubs “reluctantly but unanimously” coming to a conclusion not to release international players set to head to red-list countries.

It’s in the best interests of player welfare amid the ongoing pandemic, and while the decision is out of Alisson‘s hands the tug of war of wanting to play for both Brazil and Liverpool is still very much at the forefront of his mind.

“Honestly, I feel bad because I want to play for my national team. I want to play for Liverpool,” Alisson told Sky Sports.

“I don’t want to get punished to make a decision but from what I know it’s not even a decision.

“We cannot choose too much in this moment.”

Representing one’s country is an honour few get to experience and you can certainly sympathise with the situation the players find themselves in.

But with the pandemic still very much prevalent, it is the sensible option despite the frustration some players may feel with the decision being out of their hands.

Alisson‘s words do show the conflict that exists at times between wanting to represent both club and country.

Brazil had been confident in their players fulfilling their call up but FIFA’s request to the UK government to allow exemptions for players continues to be rebuffed, and it could be a case of who blinks first as FIFA do possess the power to ban players from playing for their clubs.

The situation, however, is one that will arise again in October and November and next month will set a precedent.