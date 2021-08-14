It’s an exciting day as Liverpool begin their 2021/22 Premier League campaign at Norwich – and we’re live to bring you the latest from Carrow Road.
Kickoff is at 5.30pm (BST), the referee is Andre Marriner.
Henry Jackson is running tonight’s live blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 or use the comments section below.
Teams
Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Rupp; Rashica, Pukki, Cantwell
Substitutes: Gunn, Mumba, Zimmermann, Sorensen, McLean, Dowell, Tzolis, Idah, Sargent
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane
Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Fabinho, Woodburn, Elliott, Minamino, Firmino, Origi
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments