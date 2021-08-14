NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Norwich vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ Premier League opener here!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

It’s an exciting day as Liverpool begin their 2021/22 Premier League campaign at Norwich – and we’re live to bring you the latest from Carrow Road.

Kickoff is at 5.30pm (BST), the referee is Andre Marriner.

Henry Jackson is running tonight’s live blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 or use the comments section below.

Teams

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Rupp; Rashica, Pukki, Cantwell

Substitutes: Gunn, Mumba, Zimmermann, Sorensen, McLean, Dowell, Tzolis, Idah, Sargent

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Fabinho, Woodburn, Elliott, Minamino, Firmino, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.

Already a subscriber? Log in here