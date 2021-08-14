It’s an exciting day as Liverpool begin their 2021/22 Premier League campaign at Norwich – and we’re live to bring you the latest from Carrow Road.

Kickoff is at 5.30pm (BST), the referee is Andre Marriner.

Henry Jackson is running tonight’s live blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 or use the comments section below.

Teams

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Rupp; Rashica, Pukki, Cantwell

Substitutes: Gunn, Mumba, Zimmermann, Sorensen, McLean, Dowell, Tzolis, Idah, Sargent

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Fabinho, Woodburn, Elliott, Minamino, Firmino, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below: