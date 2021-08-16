Liverpool and eight other breakaway clubs have been accepted back into the European Club Association after pulling out of the group to join the Super League in April.

It is just under four months to the day that Liverpool announced they were one of 12 clubs to sign up to a new so-called Super League.

An attempt to break away from the current UEFA-led continental setup, the Reds joined Man City, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid,Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona in the proposal.

The ferocity of the backlash from those in the game and in the stands led nine of those sides to pull out just days after announcing their backing, including Liverpool.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus remain in their support of the Super League, but as it stands their attempts to ditch the Champions League and their residual competitions have been and will continue to be fruitless.

The nine clubs to renege on their agreement have now been welcomed back into the European Club Association (ECA).

An ECA statement noted how the nine clubs accepted that the Super League “was not in the interests of the wider football community” and that they had shown a “willingness to engage” over the development of European club football.

This would be “in the open and transparent interests of all, not the few,” and serves as a much-needed statement in the aftermath of the Super League’s collapse.

The ECA is chaired by Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and works to represent the interests of professional clubs operating under UEFA.

Liverpool do not have a named representative among the ECA’s executive structure or working groups, but they have now been reinstated as members of the association and could look to build on their relationship from here.