LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino celebrates after scoring the first goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans “want Taki to stay” after “perfect end” to pre-season

Liverpool beat Osasuna 3-1 at Anfield in their final pre-season friendly of the summer on Monday, with Takumi Minamino winning more fans over with his performance.

Liverpool 3-1 Osasuna

Pre-Season Friendly, Anfield
August 9, 2021

Goals: Minamino 14′, Firmino 21′ & 41′; Kike 70′

The Reds faced their second friendly in the space of just over 24 hours, as Anfield again hosted a meeting with another Spanish side.

Liverpool made a scintillating start to proceedings, with the excellent Minamino benefiting from a deflection to give the hosts the lead.

Roberto Firmino then doubled the advantage with a close-range finish, following a superb cross from Kostas Tsimikas, before adding a third soon after from Minamino’s assist.

Kike pulled a goal back during a more low-key second half, but it was a top-class performance by Liverpool as they finished pre-season in style.

Here’s how Reds supporters reacted to the result on social media.

 

A dazzling performance pleased the masses…

 

Minamino was exceptional, with many calling for him to stay…

 

Tsimikas, Konate and Firmino also received rave reviews…

 

Attention swiftly turned to Norwich away on Saturday evening…

