Liverpool beat Osasuna 3-1 at Anfield in their final pre-season friendly of the summer on Monday, with Takumi Minamino winning more fans over with his performance.

Liverpool 3-1 Osasuna

Pre-Season Friendly, Anfield

August 9, 2021

Goals: Minamino 14′, Firmino 21′ & 41′; Kike 70′

The Reds faced their second friendly in the space of just over 24 hours, as Anfield again hosted a meeting with another Spanish side.

Liverpool made a scintillating start to proceedings, with the excellent Minamino benefiting from a deflection to give the hosts the lead.

Roberto Firmino then doubled the advantage with a close-range finish, following a superb cross from Kostas Tsimikas, before adding a third soon after from Minamino’s assist.

Kike pulled a goal back during a more low-key second half, but it was a top-class performance by Liverpool as they finished pre-season in style.

Here’s how Reds supporters reacted to the result on social media.

A dazzling performance pleased the masses…

Really loving these games at Anfield. Been a very good display from the entire squad over the two days. So much fun. Serious stuff starts next week though. — GaGs (@GagsTandon) August 9, 2021

Great performance that ? #LfC — Andrew Kirk (@Ack17Kirk) August 9, 2021

Perfect end to a really good pre-season for Liverpool. Players looking really sharp, lots of positives to take and a glimpse of some very talented youngsters. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) August 9, 2021

Really enjoyed this footy! — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) August 9, 2021

No other feeling like it. Bloody good that. pic.twitter.com/GZXoVnFngV — Ross (@rossic89) August 9, 2021

Great game, good preparation for the season. We go again. #LFC — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) August 9, 2021

Minamino was exceptional, with many calling for him to stay…

I’d actually love Minamino to come good at #LFC. He’s exactly the type of signing that makes us so different to our rivals. He’s got obvious talent but he’s looking stronger and more confident. Klopp rarely discards players and will believe he can improve them with coaching. — Si Steers (@sisteers) August 9, 2021

Taki giving serious Benayoun vibes no ? #LFC — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) August 9, 2021

Minamino must stay — Paul Senior ? (@PaulSenior1) August 9, 2021

People hate it when I say this. Takumi Minamino has a place in our squad and is good enough to make an impact during the season. Getting better in our system as time goes on. — ?????? (@KIopptinho) August 9, 2021

Taki been tremendous today! — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) August 9, 2021

I personally want Taki Minamino to stay and have a great season with us cause I know he has game still — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) August 9, 2021

Tsimikas, Konate and Firmino also received rave reviews…

Tsimikas looking class again here, looks like Robertson may be out for a few weeks, so great opportunity to stake a place in the team — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) August 9, 2021

Firmino when Liverpool fans start singing Si Senor pic.twitter.com/q1POC82J4D — alex (@lfcalexx6) August 9, 2021

Not to be OTT or anything but Tsimikas might the best left-back in the league with Robertson out injured. pic.twitter.com/0xcNnyE1RY — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) August 9, 2021

Roberto Firmino with fans singing his name is 10 times the better player without fans. Thrives off this atmosphere. ?? — Samuel (@SamueILFC) August 9, 2021

Fun Bobby is back… pic.twitter.com/2N9voYki6e — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) August 9, 2021

It's only a friendly but Roberto Firmino looks like he's having fun on the field again. Which is the best kind of Firmino to have in your team — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) August 9, 2021

Every Konate pass is between lines — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) August 9, 2021

Konate has Liverpool level distribution, you can already tell he will slot in easily ? — Eden (@theKloppEnd_) August 9, 2021

Attention swiftly turned to Norwich away on Saturday evening…

There were lots of stand out performances in the game – and it was just a friendly, but Ox was MOTM for me. He has a lot to offer if he can retain fitness and form. Confidence should be high for Norwich. ? — CHANT LFC (@ChantLFC) August 9, 2021

Great performance, onto the weekend & I honestly cannot wait — Kaye8a. (@KayethenLFC) August 9, 2021

Norwich next, the boys look ready for season ahead ?? — Lyle LFC ? (@NutmegHero22) August 9, 2021