Olympic athlete and Liverpool supporter, Katarina Johnson-Thompson is bringing athletics back to Liverpool when she returns from Tokyo next month.

Kat, who is an ambassador for the LFC Foundation, will be straight off the plane from Tokyo and into a brand-new athletics festival at Wavertree Athletics Track in Liverpool.

The event, which will be a combination of KJT’s three favourite things, athletics, music, and the City of Liverpool, will take place on September 11, 2021, and as a This Is Anfield visitor you can get access to the best tickets and exclusive prizes.

The sport will be brought to life in a new way through an exciting, all-female team format based on the heptathlon that will celebrate the traditions of the sport while offering up something new for lifelong fans and first-time watchers alike.

Liverpool International Music Festival (LIMF) will be on hand to provide live music throughout the day and into the evening. Some of Merseyside’s best musicians and DJs will be there to keep the energy high, among the names are local favourites Jasmine Johnson, who is supported by BBC Introducing, and local favourite DJ Hannah Lynch.

General admission tickets give fans access to viewing areas all the way around the track but on trial at Festathlon will be an all-new concept for VIP guests who will be able to watch all the action up close and personal from a hospitality tent inside the track!

Use the code “insidetrack” to get 5% off VIP tickets and to unlock this unique viewing experience right next to the finish line.

Every ticket purchased via this link will also be entered into a prize draw to win a signed Great Britain top from KJT herself!

* Stay tuned for more from Kat on This Is Anfield when she returns from the Olympic Games.