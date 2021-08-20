LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s Andy Robertson (L) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) before the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Test yourself with 10 head-to-head questions on Robbo vs. Trent

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have been the creative hub for Jurgen Klopp‘s side for more than four years, but just how closely have you been paying attention?

Following the arrival of the Scot in the summer of 2017, the two have experienced an exponential rise to the top echelon of players in their position.

Competitive and relentless, they are undoubtedly two fan favourites and consistently provide a reason to celebrate whether that be with an assist or even a goal.

The two enjoy going head-to-head and get the best out of one another by doing so, but how will you fare when posed 10 questions where only one of Trent or Robertson is the correct answer?

10 head-to-heads – can you get them all right?

