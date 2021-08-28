A testing night at Anfield awaits Liverpool as Chelsea make the trip north. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The two teams have identical records heading into the third game of the season, with six points each and a goal difference of five, making this an early chance to force some separation.

A full house at Anfield will once again be in place as Reds look to help push Jurgen Klopp‘s men to a third win in a row to start the campaign for the fourth successive Premier League season.

With both teams considered to be title contenders, it makes for a huge clash and one not to be missed.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (BST) – or 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 2.30am (Sunday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Chelsea is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

Reds fans can get take advantage of adding all 8 Sky Sports channels for £25 per month or get a 2 for 1 football channel offer here!

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Chelsea is being shown live on NBC and Telemundo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Chelsea and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game of the season on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, ESPN3 Sur, ESPN Play Sur, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, Belarus 5, ESPN Brasil, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, DAZN, PPTV Sport China, iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Migu, ESPN2 Colombia, Sky HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, TV3 Sport, V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Canal+ France, RMC Sport en direct, Free, Sky Ticket, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, Spíler1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV, Sport 1, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON, IPKO TVim, iQiyi, Astro SuperSport 3, GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Spark Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play, Premier FOOTBALL, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, nc+ GO, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, mio Stadium 108, DStv App, Viaplay Sweden, Blue Sport, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, S Sport, S Sport+, Setanta Sports Ukraine, NBC Sports App, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, NBC, K+PM

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.