The new Premier League campaign starts now for Liverpool, with newly-promoted Norwich the opposition as the Reds look to get off to a winning start. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

A total of 84 days have passed since Jurgen Klopp‘s side were last in action and now they return with a few familiar faces in tow, ones who will be key to what lay ahead.

Last season was not how many had visualised it, but the hunt for silverware is back on and fans will be there to witness it every step of the way.

Football is back in the form that we know and love it and the travelling Kop will get us underway on their return to the match for the first time since Watford on February 29, 2020.

It’s been a long wait and the Reds will look to make it one worth their while, so can they make it four opening day victories in a row today?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (BST) – or 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 2.30am (Sunday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (BST) – or 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 2.30am (Sunday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Norwich vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

Reds fans can get take advantage of adding all 8 Sky Sports channels for £25 per month or get a 2 for 1 football channel offer here!

Norwich vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

Norwich vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBC Universo and NBC in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Norwich vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBC Universo and NBC in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Norwich vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Live audio commentary of Norwich vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ opening league game of the season on the following channels worldwide:

