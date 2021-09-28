Ben Davies remains in close contact with Liverpool‘s loans team, with scouts following his progress at Sheffield United as he eyes “another shot” next pre-season.

The 26-year-old is spending the campaign with the Blades in the Championship, and has made four appearances for the club so far – which is, of course, four more than he has for Liverpool.

His time on Merseyside was challenging, particularly mentally, but now he is able to find his feet again as a regular starter at a level he is familiar with.

Liverpool have an established loan pathways staff, led by director of loan management David Woodfine, who track every player who is currently out on a temporary deal, and Sheffield’s close proximity to Anfield ensures Davies can be watched regularly in person.

In an interview with Yorkshire Live, the centre-back explained how his parent club remain in contact – and that Jurgen Klopp wished him luck for his time at Bramall Lane.

“I am in quite frequent contact with two or three guys at Liverpool who get involved in the loans and come and watch,” Davies said.

“One is coming next week to have a chat.”

It will take Davies time to hit top form again, detailing how his body found it hard after going “from playing a lot of time and not training much, to training a lot and not playing much.”

“That switch has been quite difficult for my body,” he added, “so the first month has been about game time and recovery and switching that rhythm back again.”

His short-term goal is to help Sheffield United secure promotion back to the Premier League – though the Blades are currently 11th in the second tier having taken 12 points from nine games.

However, long term Davies has set his sights on another chance to impress Klopp during pre-season in 2021.

“The situation at Liverpool now is a lot different to when I went in in terms of the defenders they have got available,” he said.

“I have thought of this year and going out and playing well, looking good to everyone at Liverpool and everyone who watches me.

“Then going back to Liverpool and trying to impress the manager and staff and seeing where I am at in the summer.

“Hopefully, I get the opportunity in pre-season next year to go back in and get another shot at showing what I can do.”