Daniel Sturridge insists he is “feeling sharper and sharper” after he scored in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Sunday, as his trial with Spanish club RCD Mallorca continues.

Sturridge has been without a club since his release from Trabzonspor in March 2020, having been charged with breaching betting rules by the English FA – which led to a three-month ban.

The striker had signed a three-year deal with the Turkish side upon his release from Liverpool, and the COVID-19 pandemic has further hindered his chances of finding new employment in the 18 months since.

But he has continued to work on his fitness and trained individually while living in the United States, which led to links with a move to a franchise in MLS.

In July, however, he was offered a trial by LaLiga outfit RCD Mallorca, moving to Spain and working with Luis Garcia Plaza’s side throughout the summer.

Mallorca have begun the campaign in strong form, with two wins and a draw from their first three league games seeing them sit sixth in the table during the international break.

But so far they have only scored three goals, with those above them – Atletico Madrid (five), Barcelona (seven), Valencia (five), Sevilla (five) and Real Madrid (eight) – all netting more as Mallorca struggle to find a reliable centre-forward.

Ahead of the return of LaLiga and a trip to Athletic Club on September 11, Mallorca played a behind-closed-doors friendly on Sunday that saw Sturridge find the back of the net.

Taking to Twitter after the game, the 32-year-old said he “can’t wait to play a proper game” and “show the world” his quality again:

No better feeling than scoring goals. Even in behind closed doors games like I played today, when I scored it felt amazing. Feeling sharper and sharper as the days go by. Can’t wait to play a proper game whenever the day comes and show the world my talents. God is good ?? — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) September 5, 2021

Mallorca brought in a new striker on the final day of the transfer window, with Matthew Hoppe making the €3.5 million move from Hoffenheim, but there is still a clear desire to add to their attacking ranks.

Whether than brings a permanent contract for Sturridge remains to be seen, though there have been muted suggestions among Liverpool fans that he should be brought back to Anfield in a free transfer.