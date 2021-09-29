LaLiga winger linked & Trent out for City clash – Liverpool FC Roundup

Midweek media regarding the Reds mainly focuses on our latest drubbing of poor Porto, while we also see transfer links with a former Bournemouth star.

Eyes on Danjuma as he heads to Old Trafford

If you watched the Europa League final and saw Villarreal beat Man United, you might have smiled – but you wouldn’t have seen the winger we’re linked to.

You might have, however, had you kept an eye on the Championship play-offs at the end of last term, as Arnaut Danjuma starred for Bournemouth before the Cherries were knocked out by Brentford, who Liverpool have only recently played against.

The Dutch winger made the switch from England’s second tier to Spain’s top flight in the summer, moving to the Yellow Submarine for £20m, but Dutch media say we were keen on him then and remain so now – and we’ll have scouts in attendance to see his performance against Man United in the Champions League.

“Above-average interest” from the Reds is claimed, whatever that means, for a possible long-term Sadio Mane successor. Score a couple against Ole’s mob and we’ll take note!

Reaction to Porto win

National media were hugely impressed with the Reds and have some thinking No7 could be arriving later this season

Latest Liverpool FC news

Trent is out of the Man City match with a muscle worry and Klopp doesn’t feel he’s likely to make international duty either

The boss has also been speaking about the Man City challenge and how the Reds will have to improve to take another three key points

And Loris Karius is waiting for the winter window to decide his future after a summer exit was rejected

Latest Premier League chat

Youri Tielemans is wanted by Real and Barca next summer – so does he want to be sub or are Leicester letting him leave for free?!

Anthony Martial is Dortmund’s big idea to replace Erling Haaland in summer. Either that, or April Fool’s Day is in September in Germany

Leroy Sane and Christian Pulisic will not do a swap loan in January. Will not do?? When did things not happening become news? Tomorrow: I will not skydive. You will [presumably] not be off to the moon. Salah will not be joining United. Exclusive!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Curtis Jones ran the show tonight. 72 passes attempted

89% pass accuracy

4 shots – joint most

2 assists pic.twitter.com/9F8zsSP0wv — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) September 28, 2021

Tonight: Watch a Champions League game. Cheers.