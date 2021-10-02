Liverpool have a number of issues to solve ahead of trips to Watford and Madrid and it’s far from just the usual injuries and squad rotation headaches for Jurgen Klopp.

It was never going to be routine, going up against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage this season – that’s what makes the two earlier wins so vital.

But now while Atleti get a big boost from their country, Liverpool’s own are doing everything possible to interrupt preparations.

Atleti’s weekend game has been postponed due to the late return of the South American players involved, while the Reds couldn’t even get an agreement to push kick-off back a few hours.

We’re also still considering the best way to get Alisson and Fabinho involved, which may yet mean flying them straight to Spain after international duty, since there’s no chance of their involvement against Watford.

James Milner is only looking at Watford right now though – and he says the new manager at the club makes it a more unpredictable match

Raphinha was on a Liverpool player’s wish list this summer, even if he wasn’t on the club’s: Fabinho was hoping we’d land his compatriot from Leeds!

Roger Hunt‘s funeral took place today and another club icon, Kevin Keegan, says it’s time to consider a new statue at Anfield for our legendary goalscorer

LFC Women have started the campaign in decent style after a summer of many changes, with a six-game unbeaten run putting them in the promotion mix

And a Polish starlet has been handed a chance in training with Jurgen Klopp‘s squad this week, due to international absences

Jesse Lingard is wanted by the likes of AC Milan and Barcelona on a free transfer next summer. Will he be a McManaman or a Ramsey, is the question?

Jules Kounde is back on Man United‘s wish list as they face the terrifying prospect of playing with just two senior centre-backs for a month – season-altering, that!

Newcastle‘s shortlist is now worth more than the entirety of Man City‘s squad as they want to add Timo Werner, Phil Coutinho and Niklas Sule in the next window or two. Today they do, anyway.

Come on. Just…come on.

Tonight there’s more Women’s Champions League, then there’s Colombia vs Ecuador. Otherwise, you’re on your own.