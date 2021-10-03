Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Fans baffled by joint-Man of the Match decision: “After that goal and assist?!”

Liverpool‘s 2-2 draw with Man City ended with Mohamed Salah and Phil Foden sharing the Man of the Match award, which left fans of all persuasions baffled watching on.

A classic game unfolded at Anfield on Sunday, with the two best sides in England trading blows throughout a fierce encounter.

City dominated the first half as James Milner was exploited by Foden’s pace, but Alisson was more than a match for the England winger as he made a series of strong saves.

It was Liverpool who struck first, then, as Salah’s brilliant pass fed Sadio Mane through for 1-0, only for Foden to level the scores 10 minutes later.

Salah’s world-class goal looked to set the Reds on course for victory, but Kevin De Bruyne then hammered in a leveller and Rodri to denied Fabinho a late, late winner.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 3, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

As part of Sky Sports’ coverage, co-commentator Gary Neville named both Salah and Foden as his joint-Man of the Match, in an unprecedented move designed to acknowledge the quality on show from both sides.

But those watching the game were not so convinced, with Liverpool fans taking to social media to call for the prize to never be shared again:

It was not only those from Merseyside who took Neville’s decision the wrong way, with journalists and supporters of other clubs also criticising the call:

In reality, the Man of the Match award is an arbitrary honour chosen on a whim by whichever ex-player is in the gantry on any given day.

But, come on. Let’s not see any more of this, Gary!

