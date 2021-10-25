Liverpool floored Man United with a 5-0 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday, with supporters left to savour a historic night for both clubs for very different reasons.

It’s not often the Reds put five past United, and it is even rarer that they do so at the so-called Theatre of Dreams.

In fact, Liverpool had never scored five at Old Trafford in their history, and only twice before had they scored five or more against their arch-rivals.

The club’s biggest win over United remains the 7-1 at Anfield in 1895, but it is safe to say this result was considerably more celebrated around the world.

Another Mo Salah hat-trick, a third goal of the season for Naby Keita, a welcome return to the scoresheet for Diogo Jota and a clean sheet for Alisson and a defence that included Ibrahima Konate on only his second Premier League start.

The positives are endless, as are the talking points among fans on social media after the game.

So this wasn’t a red?

Frustrated with being outsmarted and outmuscled by a 20-year-old who came off the bench, Cristiano Ronaldo not only brought Curtis Jones to the ground but then booted the ball at him twice.

How wasn't Ronaldo sent off for kicking out at Jones? — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) October 24, 2021

Referee Anthony Taylor saw fit to only show a yellow card to the walking waxwork, while VAR saw nothing to overturn the decision.

It was a poor afternoon from Manchester-born Taylor, who could have shown three red cards and only gave one to Paul Pogba after VAR intervention.

Ole’s at the wheel!

Tell me how does it feel…

Ibou vs. Fred

Look at his face! Just look at his face!

Fergie’s fuming

There are times when the direction of a football game on TV perfectly fits the mood.

This was perhaps the best yet.

Where did Bobby’s shirt end up?

United have just been pumped 5-0 by their rivals and their fans are asking for Firmino's shirt off him. pic.twitter.com/NvaI8P4NgV — We are Liver (@lfc_allting) October 24, 2021

Is that a United fan, asking Firmino for his shirt after a 5-0 loss?

It’s ended up in the right hands pic.twitter.com/JUeYf7uOhO — George (@reid1892) October 24, 2021

Or perhaps a case of behind enemy lines for one Red!