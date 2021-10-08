It has been a transformational six years since Jurgen Klopp has been at the helm at Liverpool, with stories of legend etched into the history books.

The boss made good on his word as doubters turned into believers as the Reds have turned over every stone in the pursuit of success, with Klopp at the very heart of it all.

From day one, Klopp understood the ethos of Liverpool Football Club and firmly entrenched himself in all it means to be a Red, which is certainly not lost on supporters.

A team of legends was formed and a new generation was able to witness what those before saw so readily with a first league title in 30 years, with a European Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup to boot.

And six years on from officially being announced as Liverpool manager, fans took the time to eulogise and celebrate the manager:

Can’t think of many managers that have ever suited a club better than Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool. Understands the city, resonates with its values & is a true leader. Incredible transformation in 6 years & he’s brought the best of times back to Anfield. There’s no one like him. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 8, 2021

Six years of Jurgen Norbert Klopp. ?? pic.twitter.com/cVLStNfbyu — Ross (@rossic89) October 8, 2021

6 years of the greatest @LFC manager ever. Who changed us from doubters to believers! Thank you Jurgen Norbert Klopp! ?? pic.twitter.com/vr57C3x9O3 — Karl (@KarlThyer) October 8, 2021

Exactly 6 years ago, Liverpool signed Jurgen Klopp. The best thing that has happened to the club in my lifetime. pic.twitter.com/Fr4FIrGDUA — Manas Singh (@menacesingh) October 8, 2021

Six years of ? and ? – there’ll never be another one like him. pic.twitter.com/gCbdiSsDMO — Peter McDowall (@Petermcdowall10) October 8, 2021

I don’t care if Rafa’s Blue,

Pep’s a Manc and Ole too,

Mourinho doesn’t have clue,

It’s Jürgen, I’m in love #LFC https://t.co/muUI6BZA9R — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) October 8, 2021

Happy six years at Liverpool to Jurgen Klopp. Put simply, the most important thing to happen to the club in the last 30 years. An incredible manager and an even better man – he has transformed everything. pic.twitter.com/9Kz5YGLv4W — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 8, 2021

6 years of Klopp. Hard to put into words what he has done for so many Liverpool fans. A brilliant football manager who’s biggest strength is understanding & bringing people together. I honestly don’t think I will enjoy football as much when he leaves.pic.twitter.com/l7Y8xDyfbZ — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) October 8, 2021

6 years of Jurgen then. So happy that I’ll always associate Jurgen with my uni years/start of my career. The best years of my life. ?? pic.twitter.com/DAVQGdChNY — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) October 8, 2021

Six years of Jurgen Klopp. Here’s just a few of the best moments…?? pic.twitter.com/I4jKtimxvf — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) October 8, 2021

Jurgen Klopp, Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley… He doesn’t look out of place in the slightest among those names. That’s a credit to his six years in charge so far. A remarkable tenure at Liverpool and one which will live long in the memories of supporters. — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) October 8, 2021

Six years. Six years of greatness under Jurgen Klopp. A man that’s built one of the best teams in Liverpool’s history, that we have the pleasure of watching every single week. Never quite have the words to express just how much he means to this football club.?? pic.twitter.com/NaAwrsOm25 — Hannah Pinnock (@hannah_pinnock) October 8, 2021

Six years of Klopp. “Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.” Shankly said it, but applies to Jürgen too. Felt like the perfect fit on day one and remains the case. — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) October 8, 2021

There’s certainly no shortage of moments to look back on, but as Klopp told This Is Anfield, “I still have three years left at Liverpool and that’s a long, long time in football. And I hope we are successful as possible in that time.”

That each fan will have different long-lasting memories from his tutelage so far speaks volumes of just how influential he has been at Anfield.

He’s in a league of his own and after six years, at times, it’s still hard to believe he’s ours.