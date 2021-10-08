Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 15, 2021:Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates at full time after the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 1 game between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans celebrate 6 years of Klopp: “There’ll never be another one like him”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

It has been a transformational six years since Jurgen Klopp has been at the helm at Liverpool, with stories of legend etched into the history books.

The boss made good on his word as doubters turned into believers as the Reds have turned over every stone in the pursuit of success, with Klopp at the very heart of it all.

From day one, Klopp understood the ethos of Liverpool Football Club and firmly entrenched himself in all it means to be a Red, which is certainly not lost on supporters.

Jurgen Klopp, trophy (PA Media)

A team of legends was formed and a new generation was able to witness what those before saw so readily with a first league title in 30 years, with a European Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup to boot.

And six years on from officially being announced as Liverpool manager, fans took the time to eulogise and celebrate the manager:

There’s certainly no shortage of moments to look back on, but as Klopp told This Is Anfield, “I still have three years left at Liverpool and that’s a long, long time in football. And I hope we are successful as possible in that time.”

That each fan will have different long-lasting memories from his tutelage so far speaks volumes of just how influential he has been at Anfield.

He’s in a league of his own and after six years, at times, it’s still hard to believe he’s ours.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments