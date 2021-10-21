Man United ‘paper over the cracks’ ahead of visit of unbeaten Liverpool

Man United were forced to muster a second-half comeback against Atalanta to head into the Liverpool clash with the same winning scoreline, but there are doubts over Marcus Rashford.

It was anything but convincing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United in the Champions League and yet they were able to emerge as 3-2 victors on Wednesday after coming back from 2-0 down.

The post mortem was a case of ‘here we are again’ for Man United as they were able to dig themselves out of a self-inflicted hole but not without another noticeable limp.

It was the fourth time in seven home games that United conceded the first goal this season, a weakness that Liverpool will look to exploit on Sunday.

“Can they play against Liverpool like that? Never in a million years,” was Paul Scholes’ assessment of their latest performance and some Reds offered another view after full-time.

I’m old enough to remember when United winning 3-2 having been 2-0 down would have been annoying. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) October 20, 2021

Kinda glad United won — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) October 20, 2021

This group should not have required two Old Trafford classics I'm sorry ? https://t.co/66LsODLsBo — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) October 20, 2021

Ole papers over those enormous cracks once more… https://t.co/SBPwsWyXgM pic.twitter.com/4OUTUhRajG — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 20, 2021

With Liverpool on a 21-game unbeaten streak and with three or more goals scored in their last eight away matches, Jurgen Klopp‘s side head into the clash with the wind firmly in their sails.

As seen before, however, form does not always count for everything when United and Liverpool meet and the Reds will know they have to be ruthless on Sunday.

Four points separate the two teams in the Premier League table heading into matchday nine, but United have failed to win their last three league games against Leicester, Everton and Aston Villa.

Man United have question marks over the fitness of Marcus Rashford – who has scored five times against the Reds – after he suffered a dead leg against Atalanta in what was only his second appearance of the season.

“I don’t know,” Solskjaer said of Rashford’s availability for the weekend. “I hope so and I think so.

“It’s a dead leg and sometimes that can take longer than what you want but if we treat it well he should be okay.”

They will be without Raphael Varane but Anthony Martial could make his return from injury, while Liverpool are still without Thiago nearly five weeks on from his calf strain.