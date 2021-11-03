Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
5 key things from Jurgen Klopp’s post-Atletico Madrid press conference

Jurgen Klopp gave a rare insight into his in-game thinking as he discussed Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid, and insisted he will still “go for it” in Group B.

Here are five key things from Klopp’s post-match press conference at Anfield:

 

“Trent has a pretty impressive right foot!”

2GKXCMX Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League, Group B match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Wednesday September 15, 2021.

Understatement of the century there, Jurgen.

Trent set up both goals on the night, with his delivery for Diogo Jota‘s headed opener particularly outstanding, though the manager was keen to credit his whole side.

“When he is on top of his game he is outstanding, that’s how it is,” he said.

“But how we set up the first goal, with the triangle with Hendo and Mo on that side, Trent has all the space and time to put the cross in.

“Second goal…that’s good football, and in the end, Trent can cross as good as he wants, [but] if there’s no receiver in the middle, then they don’t look that good. So it’s a nice mix.”

 

Red cards preserve energy

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 3, 2021: Club Atlético de Madrid's Luis Sua?rez and team-mates complain to the referee after a red card to Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 4 game between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético de Madrid at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was a strange moment from Atletico defender Felipe, who swiped Sadio Mane‘s ankles and proceeded to ignore the referee to the extent he provoked a red card.

The Madrid side went down to 10 men for the second time against Liverpool this season, and already 2-0 up, Klopp told his players to “control the game” and not overexert themselves in a busy schedule.

Unfortunately, it did not pan out entirely as hoped…

 

Firmino has a hamstring injury

…but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is fine!

Klopp confirmed that Roberto Firmino was forced off midway through the second half after suffering a hamstring injury, which is clearly a big blow.

The Brazilian joins James Milner and Naby Keita on the treatment table with hamstring issues, ruling him out of this weekend’s trip to West Ham at the least.

 

Sadio was brought off to protect him

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 3, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 4 game between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético de Madrid at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Probably everybody in the stadium expected it, and I thought it was the thing to do,” Klopp explained.

“I hated it more than you can imagine, because Sadio played an incredible game.

“I was not worried that Sadio cannot handle his emotions, he’s calm, the thing is, we all saw what some Madrid players did to equal the number of players again.”

 

“We go for it”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 3, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 4 game between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético de Madrid at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Though Liverpool are through to the last 16 and guaranteed winners of Group B, Klopp has vowed not to send out a “half-cooked dish” for the remaining two games.

With Porto to come at home and then a trip to the San Siro to play AC Milan, the Reds can be expected to line up as strong as possible.

It remains likely that Klopp will make changes, though, given Liverpool are to play nine games throughout December.

