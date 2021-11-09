Keita internationals boost for Reds & double Serie A deal rumoured – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool fans, get ready for a week of largely the same news, slightly altered: what’s happening on internationals and vague, contradictory transfer claims!

Double deal for Serie A stars?

Yesterday it was two forwards in Italy’s top flight we were linked with; today it’s two more defensive-minded stars.

First up is a long-running one, suggesting Jurgen Klopp might make the move for Gleison Bremer of Torino because Spurs’ new boss Antonio Conte wants him.

We have been linked with the centre-back for a long time but it’s still very unlikely, given we’ve now got four in place (plus Nat) and it’s not the area of the team needing attention.

Secondly, the ongoing Marcelo Brozovic rumour returns and Italian outlets say we could offer him double his Inter salary to sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

Again…the links have been present for a while, but he’s 29 next week and it’s not likely we’d offer someone that age a deal heading toward €200k a week as they are claiming, at least not on a multi-year contract.

Senior stars in the spotlight

Naby Keita appears set to not feature in the November internationals for Guinea, allowing him to fully recover after injury. That would be most welcome given our current midfield predicament!

Ibrahima Konate has explained the key reasons for his transfer to Liverpool in the summer, detailing a talk with Jurgen Klopp in particular when he had doubts over the move

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made a brilliant gesture which will help hundreds of local kids get access to playing football in the areas around his home

Latest Liverpool FC news

Here’s how you can watch all of the Reds’ 28 internationals on TV across the coming couple of weeks

And a comparison in Liverpool’s results this season against last term sees that we are quite considerably better-off on a like-for-like basis

Latest Premier League chat

Dean Smith will be given the enticing opportunity to fall only four places down the Premier League table, as Norwich want him to go from a team losing five in a row to a team with one win in 11 and turn them around accordingly

Aaron Ramsey is such a tremendous asset in midfield these days that Juventus are willing to let him leave for free just as long as someone else please, please, please can be dumb enough to take on the enormous salary they so cleverly gave him

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has gone all Champ Man 01/02 on us and announced he’s “now happy to stay” having made transfer requests earlier in the summer. Or else he’s seen who the willing takers were and doesn’t fancy any of it…

Tweet of the day and match of the night

So you are saying that #Liverpool have won the CL, SC, CWC and PL with negative transfer net spend? How is that not an extremely impressive thing? Surely every club out there would love to do it? Liverpool fans: Win some trophies, FFS!

Also Liverpool fans: Not like that, FFS! pic.twitter.com/JAGwfcuJBg — NotoriousL19* (@lubomerkov) November 9, 2021

Tonight it’s Port Vale vs Liverpool U21s in the EFL Trophy, which you should all absolutely, definitely tune into at 7pm. Or PSG against Real Madrid in the Women’s Champions League at 8, your call.