We’re back at Anfield, a windy one, as Liverpool meet Southampton in the league and three points are a must! We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Andre Marriner.

Today’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Williams, Tsimikas, Matip, Milner, Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi

Southampton: McCarthy; Bednarek, Lyanco, Salisu; Livramento, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Perraud; A. Armstrong, Broja, Adams

Subs: Forster, Valery, Walker-Peters, Diallo, Smallbone, Tella, Walcott, Long, Redmond

Our coverage updates automatically below: