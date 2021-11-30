Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool add legendary Brazil goalkeeper to coaching staff

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool have added Brazilian goalkeeping legend Claudio Taffarel to their first-team staff, with the 55-year-old arriving upon recommendation from Alisson.

The Reds have moved to bolster Jurgen Klopp‘s backroom staff further with the addition of Taffarel, who last worked in club football with Galatasaray.

A legendary stopper who earned 101 caps for Brazil as well as playing for the likes of Internacional, Parma, Atletico Mineiro and Galatasary, Taffarel is set to work alongside current goalkeeping coaches John Achterberg and Jack Robinson.

According to Goal‘s Neil Jones, his role will be as senior goalkeeping coach, which he will operate in alongside his ongoing duties with the Brazil national team.

Taffarel held talks with the club during the summer and was present at the training ground in Kirkby last week, and will now begin sessions when he is granted a UK work permit.

He arrives following a recommendation from Alisson, who he works with for Brazil, and comes after Liverpool’s No. 1 signed a new six-year deal just three months ago.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 23, 2020: Liverpool's goalkeeping coach John Achterberg during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

While it is maintained that Taffarel will work with Achterberg and Robinson, his appointment could cast doubts over the future of Achterberg in particular.

Achterberg has worked with Liverpool since 2009, and though he is well-liked and respected within the first-team staff and squad, it seems unlikely the club will retain three goalkeeping coaches for the long term.

During senior training sessions, Achterberg and Robinson typically work with a group of three or four goalkeepers, with Alisson supported by Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian and either Loris Karius or a youngster.

More recently, 18-year-old Brazilian stopper Marcelo Pitaluga has been a regular in first-team training, and it would be no surprise if Taffarel is being brought in to aid the development of his countryman.

Speaking to the Mail in 2020, Alisson paid tribute to Taffarel as a trailblazer for Brazilian goalkeepers in Europe.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates his side's fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Taffarel is the big guy, the big boss,” he said.

“He was an inspiration for us young goalies and now I have the opportunity to work together with him in the national team because he is the goalie coach.

“He was the first Brazilian goalie to play in Europe.

“He opened the way for a new generation, for people to look more to Brazilian goalies, the same way me and Ederson are doing that, the same way Dida did that at AC Milan, the same way Julio Cesar did that at Inter.

“We have to keep showing people the quality of the Brazilian goalies.”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments