Van Dijk’s 441-day wait over in ruthless LFC win – Best photos from latest Anfield rout

It was a ruthless afternoon from Liverpool, almost procession like and Southampton did not have an answer as Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Thiago all got on the scoresheet.

For the third game in succession Anfield played host goals continued to rain down on this prolific Liverpool squad.

And the banners on the Kop hardly had a chance to find their resting place before the scoreboard read 1-0 in the Reds’ favour, Diogo Jota rewarding the endeavour from Andy Robertson.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 27, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 27, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was as perfect as starts could get but the No. 20 did not stop there, adding another poachers’ finish to his collection with an easy tap-in into an empty net.

The double took Jota’s season tally to six goals in an all-round impressive display against the Saints.

But Thiago did his best to take the spotlight with his second goal in three days, one that arrived just five minutes after the last hit the back of the net.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 27, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 27, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A brilliant touch and control of the ball created the space and while a deflection took it away from Alex McCarthy, it was only destined for the goal. He’s finding his groove in red!

And his celebration was class.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 27, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

But perhaps the most popular goalscorer was saved for last, with Van Dijk on the scoresheet for Liverpool for the first time since September 12, 2020.

And what a well-taken goal it was from the big man!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 27, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (C) celebrates with team-mate Sadio Mané (R) after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 27, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

They’re scenes you just love to see.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 27, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A chilly, blistering day made all the warmer thanks to Liverpool being on fire.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 27, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With Chelsea and Man United still to play on Sunday, the Reds move into second place just a point behind Thomas Tuchel’s team and with a two-goal advantage in the goal difference column.

