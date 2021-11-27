It was a ruthless afternoon from Liverpool, almost procession like and Southampton did not have an answer as Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Thiago all got on the scoresheet.

For the third game in succession Anfield played host goals continued to rain down on this prolific Liverpool squad.

And the banners on the Kop hardly had a chance to find their resting place before the scoreboard read 1-0 in the Reds’ favour, Diogo Jota rewarding the endeavour from Andy Robertson.

It was as perfect as starts could get but the No. 20 did not stop there, adding another poachers’ finish to his collection with an easy tap-in into an empty net.

The double took Jota’s season tally to six goals in an all-round impressive display against the Saints.

But Thiago did his best to take the spotlight with his second goal in three days, one that arrived just five minutes after the last hit the back of the net.

A brilliant touch and control of the ball created the space and while a deflection took it away from Alex McCarthy, it was only destined for the goal. He’s finding his groove in red!

And his celebration was class.

But perhaps the most popular goalscorer was saved for last, with Van Dijk on the scoresheet for Liverpool for the first time since September 12, 2020.

And what a well-taken goal it was from the big man!

They’re scenes you just love to see.

A chilly, blistering day made all the warmer thanks to Liverpool being on fire.

With Chelsea and Man United still to play on Sunday, the Reds move into second place just a point behind Thomas Tuchel’s team and with a two-goal advantage in the goal difference column.