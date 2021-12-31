Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Our 10 favourite Liverpool FC photos of 2021: Feat. Ali, Divock and Mo!

It’s been a year of crazy highs and lows for Liverpool, with resounding victories also coupled with disappointing victories. But one thing remained, the Reds entertained.

While starting 2021 behind closed doors to ending it with a defeat does not make for good reading, the events between the two endpoints made for captivating viewing.

From a resilient push to clinch Champions League football to a 34-game goalscoring run, the Reds delivered in more ways than one and offered plenty to smile about and moments to savour.

Here, we’ve picked out our 10 favourite photos from the year – all of which tell their own story!

 

A cool customer

2H8R9KA A smoke flare lands on the pitch as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture date: Wednesday December 1, 2021.

The flair and the one and only Mohamed Salah.

This photo captures the moment perfectly, a man in his own league and one who scored 37 goals in the calendar year. An incredible number and 2022 could shape up for an even better return.

 

Alisson with the finish!

2FND1T6 Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Sunday May 16, 2021.

This will never get old!

A strikers finish from the goalkeeper and a significant one at that during a time when securing a Champions League spot seemed precarious, but this was one giant leap to where the Reds needed to be.

The moment of the 2020/21 season, but how far does it rank across 2021?

 

A packed Anfield!

The Kop, Anfield, Istanbul banner, AC Milan, 2021 Champions League (Alamy Photo)

It was a long time coming following months with games played with few if any, fans and pre-season brought that to an end as Reds arrived at Anfield in their tens of thousands.

It signified a return to some normalcy and restored an integral part of one’s life, one that was missed by many and is not taken for granted. There is no better sight.

 

One word – Team

Virgil van Dijk, team celebration, Arsenal (Image: Peter Byrne, Alamy)

We’ve not been starved of goal celebrations throughout 2021 and the emotion on show each and every time always say more than what words could.

Passion and intensity define this Liverpool side and that is why they can deliver moments like these on the regular.

 

Salah tears United apart

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the fifth goal, completing his hat-trick, during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This never fails to bring a smile to one’s face.

A hat-trick at Old Trafford in a demolition job on Man United‘s own turf, few things are better than that. We could get used to that!

 

Don’t bet against Origi after the 90′

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates after scoring an injury tinme winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Wolves players on the floor as Liverpool celebrate the last-minute winner, it’s a masterpiece.

Divock Origi and 90+’ is a love affair for the ages and in the bigger picture of the season, it could still yet be a defining moment.

 

Gini’s farewell

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum waves to the crowd as he is substituted during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A poignant moment on the final day of the 2020/21 season as Gini Wijnaldum bid farewell to Liverpool and Anfield after five seasons and four pieces of silverware.

He may have divided opinion, but he was sent off in the manner he deserved having been a key figure in the success under Klopp.

 

The up and comer

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 20, 2021: Liverpool's substitute Tyler Morton (L) makes his League debut replacing Thiago Alcantara during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds had six academy debutants throughout 2021 and it was Tyler Morton in particular who has established himself as an option for Jurgen Klopp.

The 19-year-old has shown maturity and game intelligence beyond his years and is another from the impressive production line at the club, and this particular image of Morton and Thiago strikes a chord.

 

The League Cup penalty shootout

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool players react as Diogo Jota scores the decisive penalty in the shoot-out after the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There is just something utterly brilliant about penalty shootout shots from the halfway line, when on the winning end, of course.

From the different moment each player realises to the sprint that ensues, it’s a childlike euphoria and it always helps when you have a Diogo Jota on the other side of the camera riling up the opposition fans…

 

We couldn’t leave out Klopp!

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A trademark fist pump, we saw plenty throughout the year and something tells us we will be seeing plenty more in 2022.

The passion is unrivalled and there’s no better man to be leading Liverpool than Jurgen Klopp.

