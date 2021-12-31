It’s been a year of crazy highs and lows for Liverpool, with resounding victories also coupled with disappointing victories. But one thing remained, the Reds entertained.

While starting 2021 behind closed doors to ending it with a defeat does not make for good reading, the events between the two endpoints made for captivating viewing.

From a resilient push to clinch Champions League football to a 34-game goalscoring run, the Reds delivered in more ways than one and offered plenty to smile about and moments to savour.

Here, we’ve picked out our 10 favourite photos from the year – all of which tell their own story!

A cool customer

The flair and the one and only Mohamed Salah.

This photo captures the moment perfectly, a man in his own league and one who scored 37 goals in the calendar year. An incredible number and 2022 could shape up for an even better return.

Alisson with the finish!

This will never get old!

A strikers finish from the goalkeeper and a significant one at that during a time when securing a Champions League spot seemed precarious, but this was one giant leap to where the Reds needed to be.

The moment of the 2020/21 season, but how far does it rank across 2021?

A packed Anfield!

It was a long time coming following months with games played with few if any, fans and pre-season brought that to an end as Reds arrived at Anfield in their tens of thousands.

It signified a return to some normalcy and restored an integral part of one’s life, one that was missed by many and is not taken for granted. There is no better sight.

One word – Team

We’ve not been starved of goal celebrations throughout 2021 and the emotion on show each and every time always say more than what words could.

Passion and intensity define this Liverpool side and that is why they can deliver moments like these on the regular.

Salah tears United apart

This never fails to bring a smile to one’s face.

A hat-trick at Old Trafford in a demolition job on Man United‘s own turf, few things are better than that. We could get used to that!

Don’t bet against Origi after the 90′

The Wolves players on the floor as Liverpool celebrate the last-minute winner, it’s a masterpiece.

Divock Origi and 90+’ is a love affair for the ages and in the bigger picture of the season, it could still yet be a defining moment.

Gini’s farewell

A poignant moment on the final day of the 2020/21 season as Gini Wijnaldum bid farewell to Liverpool and Anfield after five seasons and four pieces of silverware.

He may have divided opinion, but he was sent off in the manner he deserved having been a key figure in the success under Klopp.

The up and comer

The Reds had six academy debutants throughout 2021 and it was Tyler Morton in particular who has established himself as an option for Jurgen Klopp.

The 19-year-old has shown maturity and game intelligence beyond his years and is another from the impressive production line at the club, and this particular image of Morton and Thiago strikes a chord.

The League Cup penalty shootout

There is just something utterly brilliant about penalty shootout shots from the halfway line, when on the winning end, of course.

From the different moment each player realises to the sprint that ensues, it’s a childlike euphoria and it always helps when you have a Diogo Jota on the other side of the camera riling up the opposition fans…

We couldn’t leave out Klopp!

A trademark fist pump, we saw plenty throughout the year and something tells us we will be seeing plenty more in 2022.

The passion is unrivalled and there’s no better man to be leading Liverpool than Jurgen Klopp.