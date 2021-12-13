Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, December 10, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the second goal during the final UEFA Champions League Group E match between FC Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

LFC fans welcome ‘Minamino Derby’ in last 16 as Salzburg await in “excellent draw”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool will meet Salzburg in the last 16 of the Champions League after the draw was confirmed on Monday, and there has been recent with the current Austrian leaders.

The Reds secured their place in the first knockout stage thanks to a faultless group phase that saw Liverpool become the first English team to win all six games to start the competition.

And they had six possibilities for the last 16, but it was Salzburg who was picked out of the pot to pit the two teams together once more following their battle in 2019/20.

That was during the group stage and Liverpool emerged as winners on both occasions, and Jurgen Klopp will hope his side does the same again when they meet in February and then March.

The game is one that sees Takumi Minamino meet his old side, as too Sadio Mane and Naby Keita while the Reds have been linked with Salzburg’s rising star Karim Adeyemi.

It provides plenty of narrative and Reds fans were covering all the bases as they reacted to the draw.

 

Previous transfers and links with Salzburg and a certain Adeyemi were alluded to…

 

And the overall reaction was a cautiously optimistic one…

 

And the mistake, or two, in the draw got fans talking…

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments