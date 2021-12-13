Liverpool will meet Salzburg in the last 16 of the Champions League after the draw was confirmed on Monday, and there has been recent with the current Austrian leaders.

The Reds secured their place in the first knockout stage thanks to a faultless group phase that saw Liverpool become the first English team to win all six games to start the competition.

And they had six possibilities for the last 16, but it was Salzburg who was picked out of the pot to pit the two teams together once more following their battle in 2019/20.

That was during the group stage and Liverpool emerged as winners on both occasions, and Jurgen Klopp will hope his side does the same again when they meet in February and then March.

The game is one that sees Takumi Minamino meet his old side, as too Sadio Mane and Naby Keita while the Reds have been linked with Salzburg’s rising star Karim Adeyemi.

It provides plenty of narrative and Reds fans were covering all the bases as they reacted to the draw.

Previous transfers and links with Salzburg and a certain Adeyemi were alluded to…

Interesting to see who Liverpool choose to sign based on how well they play for Salzburg against them — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) December 13, 2021

The Minamino Derby. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) December 13, 2021

An Andre Wisdom derby in the last 16. Tasty. — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) December 13, 2021

Wonder who Karim Adeyemi will be representing come February ? — Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) December 13, 2021

Talent factory of Salzburg. Potential that Adeyimi mightn’t even be at the club at that point. Liverpool with the power to get through, obviously, but there’s enough players to watch for an entertaining fixture. Anfield fixture was awesome. Love Luka Sucic — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) December 13, 2021

We should win easily but if Adeyemi wants to have a couple good games and cause a few issues at the same time making us sign him then that would be great too https://t.co/u9114weJ7c — James (@owenjlfc) December 13, 2021

The Minamino Derby in the Champions League – hopefully the covid situation has improved by Feb so the travelling Kop can go to Austria #LFC #UCL — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) December 13, 2021

And the overall reaction was a cautiously optimistic one…

I went to Salzburg for Liverpool's group game there in 2019. It's absolutely beautiful. And that ends my analysis of this season's Champions League last-16 draw. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) December 13, 2021

Take nothing for granted but it’s a good draw. https://t.co/R4fwkVSo3f — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) December 13, 2021

Not a bad draw for #LFC, all things considered. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) December 13, 2021

Absolutely delighted with that draw. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 13, 2021

Was just about to complain about City draw till I saw who we got?Sazlburg is an excellent draw for us, have to be strong favourites to progress, the group they qualified out of was one of the weakest groups in the competition — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) December 13, 2021

Best part of draw is Atleti vs Bayern – that one will go out is good news for later if we get past Salzburg which we should. Doesn't matter that we beat Atleti twice – they're a nightmare to play against vs our style. Bayern are top 3 teams itw. — Red (@TaintlessRed) December 13, 2021

There are no guarantees or easy drawer in CL. But have to be content with Salzburg — LFC for LIFE (@mrwedwards) December 13, 2021

And the mistake, or two, in the draw got fans talking…

Should be like the lottery and just have a machine that draws the balls. #UCL — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) December 13, 2021

Does the UEFA cock up of the Champions League draw count as a clear and obvious error. Can VAR intervene? — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) December 13, 2021

Has the FIA taken over the Champions League draw? — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) December 13, 2021

Can someone explain how they got that Champions League draw wrong in Formula 1 terms, please. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) December 13, 2021