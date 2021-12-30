Having only left Liverpool in August, Xherdan Shaqiri could be set for another transfer in the near future, with claims that Lyon are already looking to sell.

When Shaqiri told Jurgen Klopp he was looking to move on after three years on Merseyside, the manager was resolved not to stand in his way.

The No. 23 had rarely been a first-choice starter for Liverpool, with 25 starts in 63 outings, but he had been a valuable impact player as he won the Premier League and Champions League.

As the Reds continue to evolve, and Shaqiri neared his 30th birthday, the decision was made to sanction a sale and bank up to £9.5 million as he joined Lyon.

Lyon announced the deal as being worth an initial €6 million, with a further €5 million to be paid in various add-ons, while he is claimed to have become their highest earner.

But four months and 13 games later, and it is reported that Lyon are already seeking a transfer for their big-money attacking midfielder.

That is according to L’Equipe, with it claimed that the Ligue 1 club are “very attentive to offers” as they look to raise money in a bid to sign Zenit St Petersburg’s Sardar Azmoun.

Get French Football News relay that Shaqiri earns around £300,000 a month, which they described as a “frankly ridiculous expense for a club in financial difficulty.”

GFFN adds: “Especially when the Swiss player’s performances have been poor and Peter Bosz is barely giving the ex-Liverpool man a start.”

Shaqiri has only started two of the last nine games in all competitions for Lyon, though he did assist the opening goal in a 2-2 draw with Bordeaux during that time.

So far, the Swiss has one goal and two assists to show for his 13 outings, but it seems as though the feeling surrounding his move to France has already soured.

He is not the only player to have left Liverpool in the summer only to find himself in a worse position, with Gini Wijnaldum struggling to settle at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Dutchman has made 22 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, and has recently found himself back in starting contention, but earlier in December, Sky Sports claimed he was “open to” a loan back to the Premier League.

It is highly unlikely Liverpool would consider a reunion with either Wijnaldum or Shaqiri.