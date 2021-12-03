Jurgen Klopp is continually used as a yardstick for new managers in the league, with comparisons often thrown about using his first years in charge at Liverpool, but many forget one thing.

And that is the squad he inherited was not one full of the world-class players he has now or that other managers inherit when they arrive at a new club such as Chelsea or Man United.

It was a team who struggled to compete for the top-four let alone the top spot, and yet Klopp still managed to take that team to the cusp of silverware and then was given the time to rightly steer the ship back on course.

But Man United‘s new interim boss, Ralf Rangnick, has bucked the trend and has acknowledged the vast differences from the squad he is to inherit from the one Klopp did at Anfield in 2015.

“[The squad] is definitely good enough to play in the top-flight and compete,” Rangnick said in his first United press conference.

“If you look at the top three teams currently they are very stable and seem to be very stable and have top coaches.

“Probably one of the best coaches in the world and if you see how they play, how they keep winning, winning games in style and controlling the games. This is something we have to develop.

“For example, when Jurgen Klopp came to Liverpool and the squad he inherited at the time I’m sure it was definitely not a better squad than the one I inherit now, here at Manchester United.”

Rangnick hits the nail on the head and that has not often been said of the person in the top job at Old Trafford in recent years, Klopp did warn us all.

Man United have been attempting to stay afloat since the departure of Alex Ferguson and have often looked for the short and sweet solution and, in turn, they back the wrong horse.

Klopp took over with Liverpool in 10th position six years ago and Rangnick sees United in seventh and that’s where any level of comparison ends, with their respective quality in the squad non-comparable.

It’s what makes Klopp’s feats that much more impressive.