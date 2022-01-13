Date confirmed for Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round vs. Cardiff

Liverpool’s fourth-round FA Cup meeting with Cardiff City will be held on Sunday, February 6, at Anfield, in what will be the Reds’ first game back from the winter break.

The Reds secured their place in the next round of the FA Cup thanks to a 4-1 win over Shrewsbury, on a day where youth shone alongside experienced figures in Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

It was another memorable afternoon for the club and notably the academy with nine players to have risen up the ranks featuring on the day.

And they could yet be handed another opportunity when the Championship’s Cardiff City travel to Anfield on Sunday, February 6 with kickoff scheduled for 12pm (GMT), live on ITV.

The game will signal the end of the Premier League‘s winter break and precede the Premier League clash with Leicester on February 10.

It will kickstart a busy and intense month for the Reds as the decisive first leg of the last 16 Champions League tie against Inter awaits on February 16 – and there could also be a League Cup final to play at the end of the month.

Liverpool’s February Fixture List

* Times subject to change